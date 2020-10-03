LeBron James played the second game of the 2020 Finals at 35 years and 277 days. He has been in the NBA for 17, half his life, and is playing his tenth Finals. After Wednesday’s landslide win, he had had enough of speaking cautiously and demanding competitive responsibility from his team: it was just a match, a series changes in a sequence, in a play. With the 2011 warning, a painful defeat (with the Heat, precisely, and against the Mavericks) in which he won the first game and allowed himself to overcome the second from a position of great advantage, LeBron had all five senses in this clash hinge. For the first time, he is 2-0 in a Finals. Two wins from his fourth ring, two from the Lakers’ seventeenth, a sleeping colossus that he promised to wake up in the summer of 2018, when many believed he was moving to LA. to make movies.

LeBron, with those 35 years and 277 days, played an extraordinary game. First reading the Miami zone defense, then stepping aside when the Hurricane Anthony Davis in the third quarter; And finally, avoiding at least one good scare and, who knows, maybe another comeback to remember bitterly: he scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, eight almost in a row when the Lakers had run dry in attack. And he finished with 33, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. And without a single fumble. His points and intelligence decided a game that was always tilted but never completely warped and in which the Heat converted from 82-64 to 108-99. They did not go further and face a mountain (2-0 against) exhausted, with less than 48 hours of rest (the third is tomorrow at 1:30, Spanish time) … and with too much artillery in the infirmary .

Why The Heat played without Bam Adebayo (cervical sprain) and without Goran Dragic (plantar fascia tear). Neither of them is ruled out for tomorrow but their team not only needed them on the track: they need them at full capacity. Without them, Spoelstra’s plan can be all that good, and Jimmy Butler can charge against giants until the end of days (and he can). But the feeling is that, like this, the Heat will not get to win four of the next five games.. And that is already his only account to take the title. The Lakers, by the way, have only lost once in the title fight from 2-0 in favor: in 1969, against the Celtics. The year Jerry West became the only player with an MVP from a lost Finals.

Some Heat busted by injuries

Without Dragic and Adebayo the Heat lose two of their top three scorers, their top rebounder, two of their three leaders in assists. They lose more than 37 points, almost 15 rebounds and more than 9 basket passes (according to the statistics of these playoffs). They lose the ability to create from the Slovenian and the energy in the Newark pivot zones: 56 Lakers points in the paint with 74% shooting: an abuse. They lose a lot, almost all their bullets in a series that already started as Cinderella.

Even so, they played a second game of enormous merit. First, because they clung to the court every time the Lakers threatened to get them off it. Later, because they forced a rival with much more to solve in the last minutes. To suffer. Spoelstra’s 2-3 zone led the Lakers to hit 47 3-pointers (16/47), an uncomfortable Finals record for the Angelenos. And in attack, circulation and perseverance gave them many points, with five open players and Butler sticking against the world: more than 45 minutes on the court, 25 points, 8 rebounds, 13 assists. Olynyk threatened to be the hero of the second half (24 + 9) and Herro improved in his second match in a Finals. He is 20 years old. The Heat probably did something very similar to the best game they could do without Dragic or Adebayo: mortally wounded. But it never gave the impression that it could be enough for them.

The Lakers played a bad second half that forced them to suffer more than they seemed before the break. At the start they did not open any more gap because they missed a ton of completely released triples. Then they stopped defending, incomprehensibly: 39 points for the Heat in the third quarter, one of the worst stretches behind the Angels in all the playoffs. All things considered, you might think they survived a 3/19 on 3s by Danny Green and Caldwell-Pope. These Lakers are vulnerable when they fail on the outside, and they saved a day when they failed a lot. And they can be satisfied because they escaped 21 more points from the personnel line of a Heat who scored 31 (31/34) with very severe arbitration with the contacts. Seen like this, they may think that they survived a dangerous game, in which they did things wrong and in which the losses of their rival could invite cheating (unlikely, but that’s the way the sport is). Although they can really only see it in one way: they are 2-0, 14-3 already in the playoffs, and they only have two victories left to reign in the NBA again. If they win tomorrow, and if they have only a little more aim, it seems difficult that they do not, the 2020 Finals will be seen for judgment.

Anthony Davis played a monstrous third quarter: 15 points for 32 totals with 14 rebounds. In total, however, he was worse off than in his imperial first game. Especially in defense, where he fell a lot in the second half. But when he had more problems, LeBron appeared. And if not, it is the other way around. And that is the great strength of these Lakers: their two stars have added 124 points in two Finals games. In addition, the bench reappeared with details of Morris and a Kuzma that alternated lime and sand, a great job from Caruso and an excellent game, another one, from Rajon Rondo (16 points, 10 assists, 3/4 in triples), fundamental for his excellent reading of the Heat’s zone defense.

The Lakers could make life difficult for themselves in an understandable way. You can also roll if they had made a couple of shots at the right time. Some things for others, they ended up beating a rival below minimum, which was what they had to do, and placing a 2-0 that seems difficult to save. They are 4-0 in the playoffs with (they would wear them in a hypothetical seventh game = the Black Mamba jerseys … and 55-0 all season when they get ahead of the fourth quarter. And they have two megastars who don’t want to lose, one his tenth Finals and the other the first. And to a rival mortally wounded and burst by the injuries that tomorrow, we will see with what personnel and with how much strength, they will play knowing that their life is in it. Or the ring will set course for Los Angels For the seventeenth time.