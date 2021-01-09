One of the most important figures in American and global sports, LeBron James expressed his position on Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol by sharing a video in which a journalist launched a strong analysis in relation to what happened and the racism that plagues the North American country. “We live in two Americas,” said the Los Angeles Lakers star.

The NBA figure repeatedly expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and became one of the champions of the fight. This time he did not want to shut up either and raised his voice in one of the most controversial moments of American democracy.

“We got down on our knees, they called us traitors, we protested peacefully, they called us dangerous, we organized, we voted and we made history. They called us criminals. And in the end, it was never about what we did. It was about who we are. So let’s get one thing clear: we will never shut up. Because there is a lot at stake. For our people and our future. 2020 was just the beginning ”, reads the video that LeBron published.