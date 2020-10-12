The fight was between LeBron James and Anthony Davis and it was finally Lebron James the one that added another individual award to his story. In the celebration of the 17th title in the history of the Lakers, he even joked with Davis for the struggle that, within which they had to work as a team and have proven to be the scariest couple in the NBA today, they have held in this final tie of the 2019/20 season, the longest in the history of this league.

The Finals are the territory of LeBron James and at Disney World, in these against the Heat (one of his previous teams), he shows it again. Adam Silver’s voice rang out his name once more when it comes to the NBA Finals MVP. Is his fourth award of these characteristics.

Upon being presented to him on the court and being able to thank him, he left a phrase to remember: “We all demand respect. The coach, the franchise, our fans … And I also demand my fucking respect.”. In the midst of extra-sports battles to see who is the best and by how much and cryptic phrases like the previous one, James adds a new milestone. The player they compare him with is the one he joins today: only He and Michael Jordan have at least four trophies MVP of the Finals. More comparisons: joins the group of players who have won it at 35 years of age or older, which includes Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar and Chamberlain in addition to His Majesty of Akron. But it doesn’t stop there. If we talk about a single player, one more point: he is the only one in history who is MVP of the Finals with three different teams (Heat, in 2013 and 2013; Cavaliers, in 2016; Lakers, in 2020).

The Bill Russell award was decided by unanimity. The eleven members of the press with the right to vote bet on LeBron James.

James’ numbers in these 2020 Finals have been the following: 29’8 points, 11’8 rebounds, 8’5 assists and 1’2 steals in 39 minutes on average.