LeBron James celebrates the NBA title with the Lakers. Mark J. Terrill / AP

The greatness of the moment, the 17th Lakers title, LeBron James’ fourth and the omnipresent memory of Kobe Bryant, swept away all the determining factors of the most unusual season in NBA history. The Lakers overwhelmed the Miami Heat (93-106), they put the final 4-2 in the final and are paired at the top with the Celtics, the rivalry of rivalries, now also expressed mathematically in the ring count, 17 for each.

LeBron James, at 35, closed his tenth final in 17 seasons, with a triple-double: 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The reward, in addition to the title, was his fourth MVP title in the finals. He is the first player in history to achieve four titles and four MVPs in the finals with three different teams: Miami, in 2012 and 2013, Cleveland in 2016 and Lakers in 2020. It was his 28th triple in the 14 editions of the playoffs has disputed. Only Magic Johnson surpasses him, with 30. LeBron’s records are numerous, especially in the playoffs in which he is the player who has played the most matches, 260, surpassing Derek Fisher (259) and Tim Duncan (251). He is the leading scorer in the history of the playoffs with 7,463 points, well ahead of Michael Jordan (5,987) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762).

It was the first title for Anthony Davis, the player who came to the Lakers in 2019, and whose contribution has been crucial. In the sixth game against the Heat he had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

There was no room for doubt in Game 6, no trace of the retort posed by the Heat in the previous five. The Lakers overwhelmed them. Before the break, the difference had reached 30 points (64-34) and by the third quarter, 36 (82-46). The die was cast.

Frank Vogel made some tweaks. Anthony Davis left Butler’s marking to LeBron James. The pivot recovered the mark of Adebayo. And Caruso appeared for the first time in the starting team of the Lakers in the playoffs, to the detriment of Dwight Howard. The Heat, who recovered Goran Dragic, injured from the first meeting of the series, crashed into the Lakers defense. Butler, the key player for the Heat to go this far, could barely shoot and had 12 points, plus 7 rebounds and 8 assists. The attack of the Heat was very limited. Only Adebayo stood out with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. In contrast, the Lakers, in addition to LeBron and Davis, had the formidable contribution of Rondo, with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and also that of Caldwell-Pope, with 17 points.

The Lakers are finally reborn after a decade in which they hit rock bottom. His crisis was profound and was coupled with the tragic death on January 26 of one of his icons and of world basketball, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter accident. The loss marked the entire world of sport and since then LeBron James, the ‘Messiah’ who arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, underscored his motivation to restore pride and triumph aura to the team. “I promise you that I will continue your legacy,” he proclaimed. “I want to continue his legacy not just this season, for as long as I stay playing. That was what Kobe wanted, his legacy will live on in me, “he added after the victory against the Heat. The King kept his promise. At 35, he added that fourth ring with three different teams. Only two players had done it: Robert Horry (Houston, Lakers and San Antonio) and John Salley (Detroit, Chicago and Lakers). Now, in addition to LeBron, Danny Green (San Antonio, Toronto and Lakers) is also added to the list.

In his speech after consummating the title, LeBron stated: “I told Jeanie (Buss, owner and president of the Lakers) when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in its rightful position. We just want our respect. Rob (Pelinka, vice president) wants your respect, Frank (Vogel, coach) wants your respect, our organization wants your respect, the Lakers nation wants your respect. And I also want my damn respect ”.

An atypical season

The Lakers title puts an end to an atypical season, so different from all that it deserves a lot of footnotes. The pandemic changed everything. The competition was suspended on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in the moments leading up to the game between Utah and Oklahoma City.

The title has been decided in the bubble in which 22 teams have been installed since the first week of July at the ESPN sports complex at Disney World. Eight teams were unable to finish the regular season because of the pandemic. And the 22 who did so played about 71 games, some more and some less, far from the usual 82 and in a regime of concentration and isolation, without spectators in the three pavilions that were used. There was no public, no trips, hardly any press and the players had not the slightest possibility of leaving the hotels and training fields.

And for the first time in the history of the competition there was a boycott, that of the Milwaukee Bucks when they did not appear in the game against the Orlando Magic on August 26 in protest of cases of police brutality and racism. The NBA suspended games for three days.

The Lakers, with the resignation of Avery Bradley who resigned due to his daughter’s lung disease, reached the bubble on July 9 and therefore have remained in it for 95 days. They are the three months that it has taken to complete that cut regular phase in which they occupied the first place in the Western Conference with 52 victories and 19 defeats and to travel the path of the playoffs. In them, they always reaped the same result: 4-1 against Damian Lillard’s Portland Trailblazers in the first round, against James Harden’s Houston Rockets in the Conference semifinals, against Jokic and Murray’s Denver Nuggets in the West final and finally against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat.

An eternal rivalry

The Lakers are paired at the top with the Celtics. They are the best teams by far, with 17 titles each, well ahead of the two teams that follow in third place, Michael Jodan’s Chicago Bulls and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s Golden State Wariors, with six titles each. one.

The Lakers opened the track record and monopolized the first years of the NBA with five titles in six years, between 1949 and 1954, when they were still based in Minneapolis, with George Mikan and Jim Pollard as references. The Celtics set the bar later with the indelible and long saga of Bill Russell, Sam Jones, John Havlicek, KC Jones and Bob Cousy, always led by the reference of the coaches, Red Auerbach. They obtained 11 titles in 13 seasons, from 1957 to 1969. That triumphant era placed them in a pre-eminent position throughout history. But the Lakers gradually narrowed the gap, first with Magic Johnson and Abdul Jabbar’s team rivaled by Larry Bird, McHale, Parish and Ainge in the 1980s. And then with Kobe Bryant’s two rounds of titles, along with Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, 2001 and 2002, and with Pau Gasol, in 2009 and 2010. Now, the first comes with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. El Rey has a contract with the Los Angeles franchise until 2022 and Davis until 2021.

Miami 93; Lakers, 106 (2-4)

Miami: Butler (12), Herro (7), Duncan Robinson (10), Crowder (12), Adebayo (25) -starting team-; Olynyk (9), Hill (5), Dragic (5), Iguodala (0), Jones (0) and Nunn (8).

Lakers: LeBron James (28), Danny Green (11), Caruso (4), Caldwell-Pope (17), Anthony Davis (19) -starting team-; Markieff Morris (3), Kuzma (2), Rondo (19), Dudley (0), Howard (0) and Cook (0).

Partial: 20-28, 16-36, 22-23 and 35-19.

THE FINAL

Lakers, 116; Miami, 98 (1-0)

Lakers, 124; Miami, 114 (2-0)

Miami, 115; Lakers, 104 (1-2)

Miami, 96; Lakers, 102 (1-3)

Lakers, 108; Miami, 111 (3-2)

Miami, 93; Lakers, 106 (2-4)