Despite what was achieved in the series against the Nuggets, two victories in two games and with a moment starring Anthony Davis that left his rival touched and brings them closer to the Finals, there is no rest for Lebron James. Nor for his critics. And the matter of the MVP of the Season given to Giannis Antetokounmpo, winner of the award for the second consecutive year, again pushes LeBron to participate in the public debate despite your obligations in the 2020 Playoffs.

If when it became known about the award decision, in which he was fighting with the Greek and James Harden, he offered his opinion, pointing out what “pissed off” I was for it and traveling to 2013 to (mentioning what happened with Marc Gasol), with the passing of the hours that debate keeps haunting his head.

From talking about the MVP to doing it about his performance and what it means to be in your position as a reference of the NBA, but with those who doubt of him in thought and offering Strong language against them in a public way …

In the press conference after that second Lakers-Nuggets, after some negative judgments to his game in the crucial part of the game, James was asked by journalists about the step forward of Anthony Davis and the next thing for a player who wants to become the megastar that he is right now: “For me this has always been like this: blood, sweat and tears, believing in what you do after going through everything … It is not about those who doubt and those who give you every day to make you fall. You put the pressure on yourself when you care what other people think. What others think does not matter because they do not understand it “. However, after saying that, he ended up as follows: “Everybody knows how to talk from the outside, but if they get into the ring, probably ten times out of ten they will shit their pants.”.

James spoke sharply about AD’s role in this match: “To be honest, I haven’t played shit in the second half and I’m the one who relied on him: he’s the one who has brought us to fruition”. He also ventures into a reflection on what it means to play at such important moments, something that Davis proves for the first time: “When you advance in the postseason, the emotions can become a roller coaster. It doesn’t matter if you’re up or down, keeping your composure and sticking to the goal is what matters. I’m delighted to be here with him and to give him advice..