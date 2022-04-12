NBALeBron James pleads for reinforcements for Los Angeles Lakers after missing NBA playoffs. The 37-year-old American led the Lakers to the championship in 2020, but now the seventeen-time NBA champion is even missing from the playoffs.

,,We need a squad that can provide more wins next season,” James said on the day head coach Frank Vogel was fired. The Lakers have only won 33 games and lost 49 times. With that, they finished in eleventh place in the west, just outside the positions that mean a continuation of the season. This week, the numbers 7 to 10 in both the west and east will play in a so-called play-in to participate in the play-offs.

James still has a one-year contract in LA. The superstar, who has played in the NBA since 2003 and became champion four times, is not thinking about stopping for the time being. James recently said that he would like to finish his career in the NBA with a team with his son Bronny. The 17-year-old Bronny can be picked up by an NBA club in the annual draft in 2024. See also Belarus declared its ability in alliance with Russia to withstand any pressure

,,I can still play at the top level, I have shown that this season,’ said James, who averaged 30.3 points per game. ,,I came to LA to be a champion and win even more. The club management must now decide what we are going to do in terms of players. They can ask my opinion on that, but it’s their decision. They have to decide what is best for this club.”