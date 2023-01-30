The referees admitted their error in the controversial outcome of the duel between the boston celtics Y los angeles lakers when they did not whistle a very clear foul to Lebron James in the last seconds, a decisive failure that motivated the indignation and anger of the Los Angeles team.

Questioned about why there was no fault in Jayson Tatum’s action on

LeBron, the referees of the game that ended with the victory of the Celtics in overtime (125-121) admitted their mistake.

“There was contact. At that moment, during the game, we didn’t see a foul. The referees failed in that play,” they explained. With the game tied and four seconds left, LeBron drove to the rim and was fouled by Tatum, who slapped him on the arm.

However, the foul was not called and the game went into overtime to the enormous frustration of the Lakers star.

‘It is unacceptable’

The image quickly went from controversial to comical since Patrick Beverly He grabbed a photographer’s camera and showed the image of the foul on LeBron to the referee without the decision being changed – extra time began with the player’s technique.

From LeBron to coach Darvin Ham Going through different players, the Lakers freely reflected their enormous anger at what happened. “That one hurt SO MUCH!!! I don’t get it,” LeBron tweeted.

In statements to the media after the game, the figure of the Lakers, who signed a great game (41 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists), was stunned and totally confused by what happened.

“I attack the paint as much as any player in this league who takes 10+ free throws a night. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it,” he said.

“The level at which LeBron is playing is unlikely to be replicated for a long time.”

“As I’ve told you before, we don’t have room for error. This is one of the best games we’ve played all year and going down on someone’s judgment, or someone’s non-judgment, is ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. “, he added.

LeBron also recalled that they have recently suffered other referee errors in the last moments, such as a foul that the referees did not whistle for Troy Brown Jr. in the match a couple of weeks ago that ended with a victory for Dallas Mavericks andin extra time.

“It is unacceptable. And I assure you that nothing will happen to the referees. They cheated us today, honestly,” he said, for his part, Anthony Davis. Darvin Ham, a Lakers coach known for his restraint and calm demeanor, also reflected his anger in his calm manner.

“The best player on Earth doesn’t get a foul,” he summed up. “It’s unfortunate that the game ends with a play like that. It’s unfortunate. I’m not asking for favouritism: I’m just asking for consistency,” he added.

EFE