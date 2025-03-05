LeBron James, top scorer in the history of the NBA, broke another historical record on Tuesday by adding 50,033 points in total counting the regular season and the Playoff. King James had been just at the edge of that figure in his previous match, since his 17 points against Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday left him with a total of 49,999.

I only needed one more point to reach 50,000 and got it on Tuesday in the Los Angeles Lakers match at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. Les Lakers imposed 136-115 with 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists from King James. “They are a fog of points,” James said after the game. “I am super grateful to be able to contribute so many points in the best league in the world and with the best players in the world throughout my career. It is very special. ”

“They are a fog of points,” acknowledges the Lakers star

Of those 49,999 that he had until tonight, 41,871 arrived in the regular phase and 8,162 got them in the ring qualifiers. In both sections it is the top scorer in the story, since the second in the regular season classification is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 points and behind LeBron in Playoff Figure Michael Jordan with 5,987.

At 40, LeBron continues to compete at an extraordinary level as if it were eternal, so much that this Tuesday was chosen best player of the month of February in the NBA. Averages 24.8 points, 8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in its 22nd season in the best basketball league on the planet.

Four times NBA champion and four times MVP, LeBron also enjoys a sweet moment with euphoric and very excited Lakers after Luka Donc’s shocking landing at the beginning of February. The Slovenian also had an outstanding performance at Crypto.com Arena with a triple-double: 30 points, 15 assists and 8 rebounds.