LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar emerged as the NBA’s scoring king on Tuesday, breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 39 years and long considered unattainable.

‘King James’ rose to the top of the list of top scorers by adding his 36th point with a characteristic shot jumping back (fade away) with seconds left to close the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James raised his arms in a show of both joy and relief as the 19,000 fans at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in a huge celebration. The Lakers ended up losing the game 133-130, a defeat that keeps them away from the playoffs, but nothing overshadowed the great night of James, who finished with 38 points and raised the record of his two decades of career to 38,390 points. above the 38,387 accumulated by the legendary Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar himself, LeBron’s family and a collection of celebrities came to celebrate the Lakers star, who at 38 continues to add to an extraordinary record that places him in the debate of the best players in history.

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar poses with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) and his scoring basketball after becoming the highest scoring player of all time. See also New York Marathon opens third category for non-binary people

(Also: Al Hilal gave the surprise and eliminated Flamengo in the Club World Cup).

To everyone who has been a part of this race with me these last 20 years, I just want to say thank you because it wouldn’t be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices.

After the record, which has captured the attention of the NBA in recent weeks, the game was stopped for about 20 minutes to honor James’ feat. This is “a record that has stood for almost 40 years and that a lot of people thought would never be broken,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

A James moved to tears thanked Abdul-Jabbar, with whom he melted into an emotional hug, his family and all the Lakers fans. “To everyone who has been a part of this race with me these past 20 years, I just want to say thank you because it wouldn’t be me without all of your help, all of your passion and all of your sacrifices to help me get here,” he said.

“Never in a million years would I have dreamed of anything better than tonight.”. At the ceremony, messages followed one another on the giant screens, from the congratulations of US President Joe Biden to the greeting of students from the school that James founded in Akron, his hometown. “You raised the game. More than that, like Kareem and Bill Russell and others who came before you, you challenged and inspired the nation to be better and to do better and to live up to all our promises. Keep it up,” he encouraged. Biden.

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Juan Pablo Montoya and his son Sebastián will run Le Mans together in Europe

-Player faints after being sentenced to life in prison, video

-Professional footballer found dead in rubble due to earthquake in Turkey

AFP