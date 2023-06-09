LeBron James and the ‘old friend’ who would follow him if he went to the Dallas Mavericks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
LeBron James, shoots the ball during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals.
The North American press echoes the situation.
LeBron James, four-time NBA champion, could leave the Los Angeles Lakers, after failing to reach the final in this edition of the tournament. Or at least that’s how it is reported by the North American press, which also says that the double Olympic champion would be reunited with an “old friend” if he decides to leave the Los Angeles team.
Will LeBron James leave the Lakers?
According to rumors in some specialized media, James would leave the Lakers for the Dallas Mavericks.
There he would join the European Luka Doncic and the American Kyrie Irving.
To themselvese says that if LeBron makes it to the Mavericks, Draymod Green of the Golden State Warriors could follow him. Or at least that’s what the reporter Bill Simmons, founder of ‘The Ringer’, intuits.
“I think Draymond Green will end up in Dallas with Kyrie (Irving) and Luka (Doncic). And then LeBron (James) will try to find a way to get there. That is my prediction”, were the words of the journalist. And today it seems that they are echoing.
