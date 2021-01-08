The historic Washington DC Capitol riots at the beginning of 2021 did not divert public representatives from their duty: to recognize Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. that took place last November. A daunting image, spurred by Donald Trump’s inflammatory speech since he became known as the loser, led the United States to be in the news again for a striking security failure.

And when everyone was talking about it, the NBA took a step forward. Groundbreaking speeches and social criticism that are not seen in athletes from other fields with that frequency. How they did it to overthrow Trump. Not only has it served them well with the president, they want to end one of the corpses that he has left along the way and with its impact on basketball.

Minutes after Biden was officially elected president, once the votes of all the states in the country were counted and accepted, LeBron James launched a message through his social networks. “I think I’m going to create a group of owners for the Dream. Who’s signing up?”he said on Twitter. The Dream, in addition to being the team in which the only Spaniard plays in the WNBA (Maite Cazorla), are the Atlanta franchise in the American women’s league and the one that is in the eye of the hurricane for some time now due to extra-sports matters . The message from LeBron James is a puja to the owner of this set, Kelly Loeffler, who is not only a Trump player but is the last hook that remained to be released for Biden to be proclaimed president (in the absence of swearing in office).

The NBA is more even in terms of donations from owners to political campaigns, as it was already shelled at the time. In the WNBA there is only a republican islet: Loeffler. With a heritage of 800 million dollars, to which we must add that of her husband (Jeffrey Sprecher), is the owner who contributes to the campaigns and who precisely by giving so much money to the GOP got a seat in the Senate. Someone had to replace Johnny Isakson, on leave for health reasons, and she was chosen as interim. She was not even Trump’s candidate, that was Doug Collins, but he ended up replicating his mantras and becoming a kind of fortress against the attacks of basketball players.

Because it is important? Because, in the heat of the debate over the Black Lives Matter when the pandemic began to subside in the summer, Loeffler distanced himself from the actions that were being prepared within basketball to denounce police brutality against blacks. That was worth the straw that broke the camel’s back for his players, who wore T-shirts in the bubble created in Bradenton in which the vote for Raphael Warnock was asked. One of the players, Elisabeth Williams, was even actively involved in the campaign. At that time he was fighting with Warnock, who is also black, to earn the seat in the Senate that, for his donations, had been hand-picked in the state of Georgia. Before the players went against them, Warnock was sunk in the polls: from 9% to 50.9% with which, once the process is finished, he has taken the victory.

Why is it paradoxical? The accusations of fraud in the 2020 elections led to the session of January 6, the assault on the Capitol. In them, Loeffler and some senators tried to present amendments to the counting of state votes, replicating the Trumpist discourse and alleging malicious interference by the Democrats in the constitutive process. The act was so embarrassing that Loeffler, in addition to Pence and Pelosi, was one of the Republicans who stepped back and accepted defeat. In the end she had to give up, as she may also in her relationship with basketball if she continues to be pressured.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has highlighted that Talks have already started so that the group headed by Loeffler can sell the franchise and disappear from the map. The matter has yet to advance and the start of a new season is still distant, since it usually begins in summer.

Natasha Cloud, outstanding player of the League, makes it clear in The Washington Post: “From a social and personal point of view, nobody wants her here”.

The last example that we have in mind in North American basketball is that of Donald sterling, vetoed by the NBA in 2014 after a leak that publicly uncovers him as a racist and the consequent plague of his team’s players, Los Angeles Clippers, after the case blew up. That franchise went from ostracism to, with the entry of the powerful Steve Ballmer, placing itself in the orbit of the title five years later, the same thing that will be wanted with the Dream.