One of the dreams of many of the best athletes in the world is to be able to share their passion with their children. Lebron James, considered one of the best basketball players in history, now he will be able to fulfill it thanks to the latest draft of the NBA.

The NBA Draft took place last Thursday in which the franchises participating in the most important basketball tournament in the world choose their new players in turns, or picks based on performance and in rounds that put the best at the disposal of the teams. Among these possible chosen ones was Bronny Jamesthe son of the NBA legend and who will now accompany him in Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron and Bronny will play together for the Lakers

LeBron James had already expressed his desire to share a team with his son Bronny in the Lakers, team of which he has been a star since 2018. However, that dream had been overshadowed after, last year, The young athlete suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a training session that sent him to surgery.

Fortunately, the player overcame the situation thanks to the surgery and the training he did on several occasions with his father. The doubts were cleared when it was learned that the young man had received authorization to participate in the draft combine and have the possibility of playing in the NBA.

Although he wanted to have Bronny on his team, LeBron stated that his name would have no influence on the selection of the picks, and it appears that was the case. The son of the “King” was not chosen in the first round of the draft but tended up being the pick 55 of Los Angeles Lakersthus making history as the first father-son couple to play on the same team in the history of the competition.

Bronny James He played for the University of California, is 19 years old and measures 1.87 meters, making him one of the shortest in NBA history. In the college league, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with an average of 19.3 minutes played per game last season.

To celebrate the news, LeBron published several photos with his son, highlighting one from his childhood. In the description of the publication that, at the time of writing this note, he has 3.1 million likes, the basketball player wrote “LEGACY!!!” showing his happiness for the new addition to his squad.

This was also highlighted by James’ new team on all their social networks, who are excited to make history and hope to have father and son defending the Lakers colors in the same game.