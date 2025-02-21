With the triumph of Los Angeles Lakers for 102-110 against the Trail Blazers in Portland Fashion Center, the Californian team reaches its number 33 in the season.

LeBron James came out in the game. The Angelino star also becomes the first player in NBA’s history to achieve multiple performances from 40 points to 40 years, a milestone previously achieved by Michael Jordan. In this meeting, LeBron also contributed eight rebounds, four assists and faced four triples.

In addition to his individual achievements, James is positioned as the third player to play more games (1,542) surpassed only by Vince Carter (1,541) and is only 18 games to match Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) and Robert Parish, Leader in this category with 1,611 meetings disputed.

LeBron is at full speed and this has been since the beginning of the course “

JJ RedickLos Angeles Lakers coach





LeBron’s son Bronny showed his admiration when he took his hands to his head, after witnessing a spectacular mate of his father, thus reaffirming the excellent physical form of the veteran.

The Los Angeles team coach JJ Redick declared: “LeBron has been fantastic since we got Luka Doncic in terms of his commitment and connecting with him. It will sacrifice as much as anyone. It is at full speed and it has been since the beginning of the course. ”

The Lakers went from suffering two losses in a row to win the match against Portland. Despite starting the game with difficulties, the Californians reversed the situation after a streak of 8 points in a row that broke the draw.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 32 points and seven assists, while Finney-Smith contributed ten points and six. In addition, Hayes scored nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

For his part, Slovenian Luka Donc was absent in the match due to an injury to his left calf, and they could not count on Maxi Kleber or Jarred Vanderbilt.

Consequently, the Trail Blazers suffered the fourth consecutive defeat, so that they fall to the last place of the West Conference with 23 victories and 33 losses.