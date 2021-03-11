The NBA has released the list of the 15 best-selling t-shirts in this first half of the season regular, with some changes compared to the last update that was published at the end of September last year, just before starting the Finals played in the Orlando bubble between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And, like then, the kings in sales, both in players and teams (in this category they have published the top-10), they wear purple and gold.

LeBron James and the Lakers repeat as the best-selling jerseys in the competition. The King is followed, as happened more than five months ago, by Luka Doncic. The Slovenian, fully established among the best players in the league, once again proves that he is one of the favorites of the public with this second position in sales. Complete the Kevin Durant podium, dropping Anthony Davis (who falls to seventh), just where Durant held in September. The Nets forward is the first of the three Brooklyn Nets players who sneak into the top ten places: Kyrie Irving sixth and James Harden ninth. In fact, The Nets jersey is the second best-selling among all franchises, a position that the New York team had never reached. in its history.

Among the novelties of this list are two young people with a lot of pull among the public. Zion Williamson, who a year ago and without playing already placed his number in 15th place, now reaches 10th, sneaking into the top ten for the first time. And Trae Young also appears for the first time in one of these lists, in position 14. In equipment, closes the top-3 the Golden State Warriors.

Players

1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

3. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

4. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

6. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

7. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

8. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

9. James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

10. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

11. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

12. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

13. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

14. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

15. Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Equipment

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Boston Celtics

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Miami Heat

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Milwaukee Bucks