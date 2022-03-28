Suns, against the Sixers comes the eighth consecutive success. Dallas ok against Utah, New York wins in Detroit, bad defeat in Washington for the Warriors

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase



Los Angeles gets the New Orleans Pelicans from +20 to half-time and now really risks not qualifying for the Play-In. LeBron James’ 39 points were useless, now close to the title of top scorer, who did not affect in the 4th period. Dallas beats Utah and overtakes it in 4th place in the west with a dominant Luka Doncic with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Win for the eighth consecutive time, at home against Philadelphia, the Phoenix Suns of an extraordinary Devin Booker (35 points). The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, reach the top of the Eastern Conference, thanks to the home success against Minnesota signed by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (65 points in two), while New York conquers Detroit with the returning Julius Randle. Finally, the Golden State Warriors’ nasty defeat in Washington: Steve Kerr’s team have lost five of their last six games.

New Orleans Pelicans- Los Angeles Lakers 116-108 – New Orleans (32-43) finds Brandon Ingram after 10 away games and wins by comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) in what could be a possible preview of the Play-In. The former yellow-violet finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists and was instrumental in the long run by the Pels. Yes, because the Lakers were +20 at half-time, their maximum advantage of the season reached in the 1st half, but then they never returned to the field. The 41-25 collected in the 3rd quarter launched New Orleans towards the comeback, while Los Angeles managed to score only 39 in the 2nd half. LeBron James (39 points, 7/13 from three, 9 rebounds and 5 assists) was devastating in the first two quarters but then progressively dropped, finishing with just 4 points and 2/8 shooting in the 4th period. Los Angeles now has to watch their backs because San Antonio, 11th in the standings one game away, is pushing to eliminate them from the Play-In. See also Unstoppable curry. And that Smart foul ...: watch the highlights of Boston-Golden State- Video Gazzetta.it

Los Angeles: James 39 (14/27, 7/13 of three, 4/6 tl), Monk 23, Westbrook 18. Rebounds: Howard 10. Assists: Reaves 6.

New Orleans: Ingram 26 (10/17, 0/2 of three, 6/7 tl), Valanciunas 19, McCollum 18. Rebounds: Valanciunas 12. Assist: McCollum 6.

Dallas Mavericks- Utah Jazz 114-100 – Dallas (46-29) beats Utah (45-30) and takes full possession of 4th place in the west by playing good basketball and taking full advantage of the absence of Rudy Gobert and the negative performance of Donovan Mitchell, limited to just 12 points ( 4/13 shooting) in 32 ‘. The Mavericks have grown a lot after the break, they have created an important gap with their opponents (+19) and have never looked back. It is a significant success for Dallas, who at this moment would play the 1st round of the Playoffs with the home factor in favor against the Jazz, who have reached their 4th defeat in a row. Not only Luka Doncic, very concentrated and super efficient with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, but also a glowing Reggie Bullock with 23 points and 7/11 from three.

Dallas: Doncic 32 (11/21, 4/7 of three, 6/9 tl), Bullock 23, Brunson 22. Rebounds: Brunson 10. Assists: Brunson 5.

Utah: Gay 18 (8/14, 2/5 of three), Conley 14, Clarkson 14. Rebounds: Hernangomez 9. Assist: Conley 7.

Phoenix Suns- Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 – Eighth consecutive success for the Phoenix Suns (61-14) who dominate in the clutch, beat Philadelphia (46-28) and show the whole NBA, once again this season, their unparalleled hunger for the title, which has grown exponentially after the disappointment last year. Devin Booker is unstoppable, always in rhythm and confidence, who signed 35 points but could have scored with every possession, and the return of Chris Paul, who finished with 19 points and 14 assists in 36 ‘, is fundamental. The Sixers have played it openly, they wanted to show they too can compete with the best team in the NBA. Joel Embiid (37 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks) has been playing as an MVP for a couple of years, the quality of the roster is there to see and the group is growing. But the Suns are something else, at least for now. James Harden’s first slip in terms of shooting percentages: 2/11 from the field for 14 points in 39 ‘. See also Lakers, still a disaster. Phoenix finds Booker and goes to the Playoffs

Phoenix: Booker 35 (13/22, 3/5 of three, 6/8 tl), Paul 19, Ayton 14. Rebounds: Ayton 12. Assists: Paul 14.

Philadelphia: Embiid 37 (14/27, 1/5 of three, 8/12 tl), Maxey 18, Harris 17. Rebounds: Embiid 15. Assists: Harden 9.

Washington Wizards- Golden State Warriors 123-115 – Bad defeat of the Golden State Warriors (48-27) in Washington and negative performance, especially in the 1st half, for defensive intensity and, in general, for an attitude on the pitch that is too dull, not in line with what are the characteristics of the team . The Wizards (32-42) built their success in the 2nd quarter, thanks to a 20-6 run, and then managed the advantage well, despite the timid return of the Californians. Great performances by Corey Kispert, author of 16 of his 25 final points in the 1st half and 6 triples during the match, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, perfect for shooting (8/8 from the field, 3/3 from three and 3 / 3 to free) for 22 points. The Dubs, on the other hand, have reached their 5th defeat in their last 6 games and must quickly regroup in view of the Playoffs.

Washington: Kispert 25 (9/12, 6/9 of three, 1/1 tl), Porzingis 23, Caldwell-Pope 22. Rebounds: Porzingis 9. Assist: Satoransky 7.

Golden State: Poole 26 (8/25, 1/10 of three, 9/11 tl), Thompson 25, Wiggins 23. Rebounds: Porter Jr. 11. Assists: Green 6.

Boston Celtics- Minnesota Timberwolves 134-112 – The Boston Celtics (47-28) dominate Minnesota (43-33), finding their 24th victory in their last 28 games, and deservedly reach the top of the Eastern Conference. The success with the Wolves, also a very hot team if we talk about recent results, came through the excellent basketball that Ime Udoka’s boys have been playing continuously for over 2 months. We can talk about the singles, the 65 points produced by Jayson Tatum (34 points) and Jaylen Brown (31 points and 10 rebounds), but above all we must exalt the very strong identity of this team, which can now legitimately afford to be ambitious, not only watching your conference. See also Giannis signs the Christmas miracle: so he and the Bucks overturned Boston

Boston: Tatum 34 (12/21, 5/11 of three, 5/5 tl), Brown 31, White 15. Rebounds: R. Williams 10. Assists: Smart 7.

Minnesota: Edwards 24 (9/16, 5/9 of threes, 1/1 tl), Towns 19, Nowell 13. Rebounds: Edwards 5. Assists: Edwards 6.

Detroit Pistons- New York Knicks 102-104 – Alec Burks signs the success of the New York Knicks (33-42) in Detroit, first by scoring the triple of +4 at 45.4 ” from the siren and, finally, stealing the ball from the hands of Cade Cunningham in the very last possession of the match. Burks (18 points) was one of six New York players to finish the game in double figures, preceded in terms of offensive production by RJ Barrett (21 points) and the returning Julius Randle (20 points). Success aside, the Knicks should have managed the game better, considering their 21-point lead in the 1st half. The credit must be given above all to the Pistons (20-55), who have really made a great effort to return and take away oxygen from their opponents in the offensive half.

Detroit: Bagley III 27 (11/14, 1/2 of three, 4/5 tl), Cunningham 18, Bey 14. Rebounds: Stewart 10. Assists: Cunningham 7.

New York: Barrett 21 (7/18, 1/5 of three, 6/7 tl), Randle 20, Burks / Quickley 18. Rebounds: Barrett 9. Assists: Randle 5.