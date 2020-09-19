The Lakers have beaten the Nuggets and advanced in the Western finalsBut LeBron was not particularly happy at the end of the game. Of course, not precisely because of the result, favorable to his own and a clear and resounding step in the right direction, the one that leads to the fourth ring of his career and which is probably his definitive place in history. No, LeBron wasn’t mad about it. The King is on his way to regain his crown and has not won an MVP of the season since 2013 … but it continues to sting when someone else wins the trophy. And this year has happened with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the fourth player in history to join him with the award for Best Defender., the third to do so in the same year, the first European to repeat and the second non-American player to be proclaimed champion. Many milestones and much debate, as there always is in these cases, with people in favor and, above all, against the winner, whoever it is,

Already last year it was considered that Anteto should not have won the trophy ahead of Harden, an opinion that, like all, was not unanimous. This year, the Bucks player has improved his stats, averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and being also the first player to achieve the award in consecutive years since Stephen Curry did it in 2015 and 2016. However, the recent elimination of Milwaukee against the Heat has provoked a new horde of opinions contrary to the Greek being proclaimed winner , especially after showing the deficiencies that his game has and that are not so evident in a regular season in which he crushes his rivals without mercy, like a team that, Budenholzer means, always stumbles on the same stone.

LeBron must be of the same opinion as these people, since they have not been happy with the result of the vote. In fact, his verbatim words have been “I’m pissed off“The player has argued that what bothers him the most is having taken only 16 votes for first place … out of 101 possible, taking the remaining 85 Anteto.”It’s what bothers me the most of all“, said LeBron, four times champion of the award (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) … and four times runner-up. Had he won, the Los Angeles star would have equaled Michael Jordan with five wound and would have placed only one of Jabbar, who added six during his long professional career. On his way to 36, you never know if the chance to win the MVP is the last, especially if you’ve averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists during the regular season, placing your team in first place in the West and leading the League in assists. With 35 years. Almost nothing.

Of course, Anteto has been the best player on the best team, which is usually linked to the MVP in a normal situation. Perhaps it was the volume of votes in the first position that has bothered LeBron the most (“the voting scale is sometimes strange to me“He has also said), who knows like everyone else that these awards include only the regular season. Although his loyal teammates like Anthony Davis affirm that”the MVP is decided before the season starts“In addition to stating that his partner deserves it. A conspiracy that is too Masonic and that distances itself from a reality that some find it difficult to digest. Because each year’s awards have their logic and justification, but the criteria and the format make the NBA itself enter certain situations difficult to explain… like Giannis Antetokounmpo has more MVPs than, for example, Kobe Bryant. And those who can still win.