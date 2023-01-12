Second game of the season between the Mavericks and Lakers after the one at Christmas, won by Dallas: after the forfeit against Denver, James is ready to return

Lakers and Mavericks meet again after the Christmas challenge, won with authority by Dallas 124-115. A challenge that can only be LeBron James against Luka Doncic, the legend (in pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s regular season points record) and the boy who is upsetting the NBA. The King, after missing the match against the Denver Nuggets, should return for the home match against Dallas. Let’s get comfortable.

Prediction: Lakers 1st quarter — Against Denver, the Lakers ended their five-game winning streak: 122-109 in favor of the Nuggets, with Westbrook the best of his (25/7/7). Without James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles is tough. While Dallas lost their last game, against the Clippers, despite Doncic’s 43 points: three defeats in the last four for the Mavericks, with the Slovenian absent only against Oklahoma. Not an extraordinary moment for Dallas, fifth team in the Western Conference. The Lakers, driven by LeBron and their audience, could try to bite the game right away. Also because victories are needed to move up the standings, with the current 12th place which would exclude Los Angeles from the playoffs. The odds for yellow-purple victory in the first quarter is 2.00. See also Bonucci: 'Let's transform this anger for what has been plundered into energy'

LeBron and Doncic, the odds — Eyes focused, of course, on the two super protagonists. Doncic is the league’s leading scorer, averaging 34.2 points per game. Luka unleashed, a player who can close in triple double every game he plays. The share, in this regard, is 5.00, increased. Over 34.5 points is given at 1.86, Over 42.5 at 5.25. On the other side James, the eternal LeBron, for which the increased odds are relative to the double double: odds of 2.50. As for the runs scored by the Lakers player, the Over 31.5 is given at 1.86, with the Over 38.5 at 4.60.

The winner — The bookmakers bet on the victory of the Dallas Mavericks, even if the gap between the two teams is not that wide. The success of Doncic and his companions is given at 1.71 by Better, 1.66 by NetBet, 1.65 by Sisal. While the odds for the Lakers to win are 2.35 for Bet365, 2.30 for GoldBet, 2.20 for Sisal. See also An Italian among the stars: Bonansea (still) in the world Top 100 female players

January 12 – 1:08 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#LeBronDoncic #LakersMavericks #odds #NBA #challenge