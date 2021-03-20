Worrying news for LeBron James, who had to retire injured in the game against the Atlanta Hawks due to an apparently very painful discomfort in his right ankle. The player fell to the parquet and, between obvious signs of pain, even crawling down the track, said goodbye to the game early. After this situation, he tried to continue and signed a triple, but could not extend his presence in the duel.

Until deciding to leave the meeting, LeBron played 11 minutes in which he scored ten points, grabbed four rebounds and gave an assist. Now we must see the true extent of the injury and the severity of it.