James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record of 38,387 points when he scored two points with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

The match stopped for more than 10 minutes to greet James, with Adam Silver, the tournament commissioner, and Abdul-Jabbar taking to the court to honor him.

The Lakers showed a short video of James, and it began, “LeBron James is the best basketball player in high school history.”

James said, “I thank the Lakers fans and everyone from my mother to my wife to my children … I feel very proud to have surpassed Karim, and I ask everyone here to salute the captain,” which is Karim Abdul-Jabbar’s nickname.

And Abdul-Jabbar handed a ball to James, in reference to transferring the record to him.

The Lakers also displayed several letters greeting James, including his wife and Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

James finished the first half by scoring 20 points, and told his two sons before the start of the third quarter that he would score 12 points to break the record.

Before the match, James put a stethoscope over his ears that read “38388,” which was the number he needed to overtake Abdul-Jabbar’s number.

The bets increased before the match on how James would break the record from a three-pointer to a free throw to two points with his usual technique or “skyhook” Abdul-Jabbar’s usual method of scoring.

After the end of the third quarter, the Lakers showed a video of US President Joe Biden greeting James.

And the Lakers announced that all fans in the stadium would get the James Achievement shirt, with the opening of its sale on the club’s website for a period of 38 hours.

The highest price for a match ticket reached $ 92,000 last week, before it decreased slightly as all eyes turned to the Milwaukee Bucks match in Los Angeles on Thursday.

But in the end, James decided everything in the last seconds of the third quarter.