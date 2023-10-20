He begins his 21st season, just one championship away from Carter’s record, and has (at least) two goals: to win the fifth ring of his career and to reach 2024 when his son Bronny will be chosen in the draft
Qwhat begins on the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday, with his Lakers on the Denver pitch as reigning champions in the opening match of the championship, will be the twenty-first time in his career for LeBron James at the start of an NBA season. Each one could be the last.
