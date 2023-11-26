LeBron’s return to Cleveland is never a banal event. The Lakers star scores 22 points and beats the Cavaliers for the 18th time in 21 games as an opponent. For the “home” team, he is a native of Akron, a few miles away, James played 11 NBA seasons, winning the title in 2016. Anthony Davis’ 32-point evening, 23 in the second half, facilitated his celebration. , at the seasonal maximum. The Californians have a 10-7 record, Cleveland is just 8-8 and even 3-5 at home: it still has to get going, the start to the season has been lower than expected. The Lakers, without Reddish, Vanderbilt and Hachimura, have Christie start in the top 5, lowering the quintet. It works, because as a team they shoot over 52%. The Cavaliers reunite Mitchell after 4 games of absence due to a muscle problem, but the winger shoots just 4/18 from the field, while Garland, the other perimeter star, does not play the second half due to a neck problem suffered in the first quarter .