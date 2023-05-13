A historic evening

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry: Lewis Hamilton did not want to miss Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors which took place in the night in the city of angels. The seven-time world champion supported the yellow-violet hosts on the sideline, also chatting with film stars such as Leonardo Di Caprio and Orlando Bloom.

After last week’s Miami Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton took advantage of the weekend break before the European hat-trick between Imola, Monaco and Barcelona to entertain in the United States making a stop in one of the most glamorous cities on the West Coast.

THE Los Angeles Lakers dominated the match ended with the score of 122 to 101 in favor of the Los Angeles led by a monumental Le Bron James with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, useless the 32 points of a Stephen Curry who kept up this series Play- Off between the Lakers and Warriors practically alone, but in terms of percentages the extraordinary point guard of the defending champions tonight overall from the field shot with a modest 11 out of 28.

The success in Game 6 of the Lakers handed the success of the series to the yellow and purples 4 to 2 and now LeBron and his companions will face Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggetts in the Conference Finals in the West, returning from the success always in six games against the Phoenix Suns . In the East however the picture of the finalists of Conference has yet to take shape: Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat won the series against the New York Knicks who were not enough in Game 6 by the 41 points of an extraordinary Jalen Brunson. The Heat are now waiting to know who between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will join them in the finals. Game 7 between these two teams is scheduled for tomorrow at 21:30.