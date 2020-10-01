The NBA has announced, in the run-up to the start of the Finals, the ranking of t-shirt sales since the competition resumed on July 30 in the Orlando bubble. The dates taken to carry out the comparison are from the restart until last Monday, September 28. LeBron James leads a ranking in which Lakers, Celtics and Nets, a team headless in the bubble and in which its two great stars continue to be a great claim for fans of the American league, they are the only three teams that have two representatives in the top 15.

The ’23’ of the Angelenos are followed Doncic, who has consolidated and reaffirmed this past year as the leader of Rick Carlisle’s Mavericks, and his teammate Anthony Davis, faithful squire of the Ohio and who has been a capital piece for Vogel’s return to the Finals a decade later. In the case of the Slovenian player, in addition to breaking personal records throughout the season in his performances on the court, with his second position he reaches his highest position in the sale of shirts.

Among the top 15, too are Antetokounmpo, named MVP of the season and fifth player who sells the most jerseys, and Butler, one of the big names in Spoelstra and his Heat that against all odds will look for the third ring for the Florida franchise starting this morning.

The Heat player, which occupies the tenth place, did not reach such a position since the regular phase of the 2018-2019 seasonA season that started with the Timberwolves and ended with the Sixers, a team that would finish third in the East and that would make things very difficult for the Raptors in the Conference semifinals. This is the list of 15 players who have sold the most jerseys since the return to the competition:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

7. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

8. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

9. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

11. Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

12. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

13. Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

14. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

15. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The NBA has also released the 10 teams that have sold the most commercial content since the competition returned. in the particular conditions in which the season had to end. As in the sale of shirts with LeBron, the Lakers have been the team that has sold the most items. Within that ‘top-10’ are also the other finalists of the season.

Those of Spoelstra are the fourth team that has sold the most content, once again reaching one of the top five positions, something that had not happened since the 2013-2014 season in which Miami fell 4-1 in the Finals against the Parker, Duncan, Leonard, Danny Green or Ginobili Spurs. Since then, Miami has not reached an NBA Finals, not even a conference final. Their best season had been 2015-2016 in which they reached the Eastern semi-finals, however the Raptors eliminated them 4-3. These are the 10 teams that have sold the most commercial content since the competition resumed on July 30:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Boston Celtics

3. Chicago Bulls

4. Miami Heat

5. Golden State Warriors

6. Toronto Raptors

7. Dallas Mavericks

8. Milwaukee Bucks

9. Portland Trail Blazers

10. Denver Nuggets