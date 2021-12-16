Juan Lebrón and Alejandro Galán have taken one more step to finish as number one of the year by defeating Maxi Sánchez and Lucho Capra with ease, 6-2 and 6-2. Now they are forcing Paquito Navarro and Martín Di Nenno not only to win this Saturday at the Madrid Arena against Belasteguín and Coello, but also to score the victory in this Final Master with which the season concludes.

The surprise of the quarterfinal match, divided into two days, was carried out by the Sánchez Alayeto Twins, who vindicated their quality by defeating the number one, Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay, with a 6-3 and 6-2. In the first set the Twins, who have had an uneven season with a large number of incidents, won the first four games on the gold point, but in the second set they further improved their performance. In the other semifinal, with a couple of circumstances due to the injury of Tamara Icardo, which forced Delfina Brea to pair up with Eli Amatriain, and change sides in the game, Marta Marrero and Lucia Sainz won, that in the first set they traced a set ball from their rivals to win 7-5 and 6-0.

Ale Ruiz and Franco Stupaczuk also traced their match, although Lima and Momo González, another unprecedented couple and in which Momo was debuting in a Master (he won the draw to play in Madrid with his partner Rico) had them on the ropes starting with 1 -6, but Ale and Franco recovered not without difficulty to get into the semifinals: 7-5 and 7-5.

On the Madrid court, grateful to the punchers for what the ball comes out, Galán and Lebrón have the option of squeezing their talent, as they demonstrated against the Argentines Capra and Sánchez, surpassed by the quality of the Spanish couple with Galán immeasurable.