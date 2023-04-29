There will be a finalist from California in the Western Conference of the NBA. It is not yet known what it will be, but the first to present their candidacy have been the Los Angeles Lakers, who this Friday have asserted the weight of their history and the game of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell. They have unceremoniously crushed the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the first round of the playoff. They end the series with 4 games to 2 in their favor and qualify for the Western semifinals. They will face the winner of Game 7 of the series that pits the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, against the Sacramento Kings, two other teams from California.

The Lakers, who entered the playoffs in the playoffs, they leave out the Grizzlies, second in the West. His position in the standings was somewhat misleading. They started the league in a disastrous way, but they overcame it and finished in top form and reinforced. They closed out the regular season with an eight-win, two-loss streak.

Those from Los Angeles came to the playoff with LeBron James crowned with all kinds of records, with Anthony Davis in top form and with the signing of D’Angelo Russell in the last window. With all three on the court, his record was 9 wins and 1 loss. That trio has led the team in the series against Memphis, in which Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves have also performed well.

The Lakers, the most successful team in the NBA, had only passed the first round of the playoffs in the last decade. It was in 2020, when the team finished champions in the last flash of their greatness, but missing out on the playoffs had become the norm.

In the series against the Grizzlies, they took home field advantage by winning the first game on the road. And then the three from home have won with authority, especially this Friday. The team has come out willing to ensure the classification in the Crypto.com Arena and already in the first quarter has gone ahead by 11 points (31-20). Another partial in favor has allowed them to go to halftime with a solid advantage (59-44) and the game has been sentenced in the third quarter, in which the Lakers have clearly dominated (41-25). Thus, they reached the last quarter with an insurmountable 31-point advantage, which allowed the fans and Los Angeles players to go into celebration mode in the last stretch of the game.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.