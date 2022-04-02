The fate of the 2021-22 Lakers has been written for weeks. The only thing missing was to know how the last chapter was going to be, what kind of ending a team that is going to leave one of the most notable blots in NBA history: an anthological flop. The chosen epitaph was, in fact, the only one possible. No forgiveness, no green shoots, no butswithout hope, without joy. Without light. No plan, no chemistry, no direction, no strength. No sense, no luck, no ideas. Nothing. Absolute nothing. It has not yet been a year and a half since the Lakers became NBA champions in the Florida bubble. How a winning team has been dismantled and baseless gibberish built up will be a story we return to. In the days to come and for years to come. A case study, a thunderous fall. A dazzling suicide that will be in the history of the League.

The Lakers, at this miserable point, had no other goal than to avoid the embarrassment of even being left out of the playoffs. play in. To hold on to math, they had to beat the Pelicans at home. And, to push options and a totally frayed mood, LeBron James returned after a couple of games away and, above all, Anthony Davis returned, who had not played since February 16 and that he has missed half a season (and LeBron, a quarter). But no, the Lakers lost (111-114) as they have lost a thousand games. Because they don’t have continuity, because they don’t make a difference in their good streaks and are horribly useless in their bad ones. They remain at 31-46 after linking their fifth loss in a row and the eighth in ten games. The chronicle of a death highly advertised. The Pelicans are 34-43, now sitting ninth in the West. And the account of the Lakers now passes only through the Spurs, who are 32-45 in the middle of a bathroom and massage from a double duel with the Blazers, a team abandoned to the most obscene tanking. The Texans have a two game lead because they control the tiebreaker. Both teams have five left. To think that the Lakers are going to come back from two full games in a stretch of five is, right now, wishful thinking.

So they’re basically out of pretty much all accounts. Not math yet, but logic. It has been a season of setbacks and bad news, but also of missed opportunities, lousy management, rude mistakes. From the board, from a Frank Vogel who is going to have a very sad exit after making the team champion and of course from a big three who should be reminded that Be careful what you wish for, because you can get it.

The loss that put the final nail in the coffin had the essential ingredients of the season, especially the umpteenth horrible ending. At 104-99 with five minutes remaining, the Lakers only added 7 more points and conceded 15. In that stretch of the season, LeBron and Davis shot 1/6 from the field and 0/2 from the free throw line. The referees did not see any obvious foul on LeBron and were extremely condescending to Brandon Ingram (29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (17+12+6). Added the great start of CJ McCollum (in the end, 32 points), it was enough. The Pelicans didn’t do anything special, just be there. When the Lakers tightened up a bit, they showed that they are not much of a thing. Now, they are more than a rival with an absolutely rotten soul who, in addition, is going to give them a pick very juicy for the next first round. So the night was round for the Pelicans. Great in every way because they even had the pleasure of beating Davis for the first time since his ugly departure from New Orleans.

LeBron James finished with 38 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. He also with 6 losses and not knowing what to do with the final attack, with a ball to tie. He has passed a thousand times in this horrendous course. He scored 21 points in the third quarter, when things seemed (though he never does) to turn heads for the Lakers. And he was left in two in the last quarter, when optimism was widespread because his team had resisted ahead during their minutes of rest. Partly because of a moment of illumination (two triples out of nowhere) of Russell Westbrook, horrible for the rest of the night (12+4+5, 5/15 shooting) and horrible after the losswhen asked how playing at home affected the team, before his audience: “I don’t pay attention to this crowd”. He will know what you wanted to say or what is the use of saying that.

Davis came back with rust from inactivity but, even far from his level top, it was noted: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists. In the end he spoiled a fair match considering the circumstances. Like all his team; that he did not hit the key attacks, that he received decisive baskets after offensive rebounds, that he had inexplicable lapses in concentration and, again, rotations that only Frank Vogel seems to understand. Or not that. The coach left, suddenly and in a very strange decision, Horton-Tucker and Reaves without minutes.

The Lakers only had to write their epitaph, the end of a season that will be a black tome in their history. AND they chose the worst way, surely because they neither know nor deserve another. They are going to leave, except for a miracle that at this point they probably don’t even want, without even playing the play inout of the top ten in the West and about 15 games away from 50% wins. Even those who were more pessimistic when this team was formed, when the Westbrook operation, they ended up falling short. The disaster is colossal, historical, with implications that, from now on and from the grave, it will take weeks to understand and learn about. But they will be seismic. Or should they be after tonight, tonight last Supper, will show that sometimes there is simply no forgiveness possible. Not even in Hollywood.