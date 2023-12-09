Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

By reinterpreting a traditional dish, a Reddit user is causing outrage among fans of the Bavarian meat dish.

Munich/Linz – “Imagination is more important than knowledge, because knowledge is limited.” A beautiful quote attributed to Albert Einstein. Creativity can actually only be something worthwhile. Or? Maybe not always. Because like a Reddit-User now proved with a photo from Linz, sometimes the tried and tested way is the best. Because: While it is widely known that Leberkas rolls are incredibly delicious, the creativity of an unknown chef led to a heated debate about culinary freedom.

As you can see from the photo posted in the r/Linz subreddit, he quickly reinterpreted the tried and tested recipe. Instead of a juicy slice of Leberkas, there are sad snippets of the meat dish in a flatbread, with raw onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes and sauce spread over it. Is that… Correct: This creation is a Leberkas kebab. Ugh.

Leberkas combination causes discussions on Reddit

Many Reddit users find the photo not all that appealing and complain: “You take 2 great products and combine them into one crappy one,” comments a Reddit user under a repost in the r/Kebab crime subreddit. “It looks like sausage salad in a roll,” someone else said in surprise. “Pfui Deife oida,” another commenter said indignantly. By the way, there is a similar concept in the Free State, where the Bavarian favorite dish and the delicious kebab come together.

Others demand direct legal consequences for the author of the court: “Yes, Inspector, this person here!” Another commenter agrees: “Please arrest him directly!” “I was against the death penalty until this post,” goes on to another even one step further.

The really important questions are also mentioned and so a user wants to know: “Woam or koid?”

But there are also brave people who are not put off by the sight of the Franconian kebab. “It looks kind of ‘wrong’ but also kind of cool, where can you get it?” informs one user. “I need this…right now!” agrees another. TikTok users were similarly amazed at the sight of this reinterpretation of Leberkas, which even used puff pastry.