Lebedev: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region with the help of the underground

The Russian armed forces, together with the pro-Russian underground in the Kherson region, destroyed a group of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports RIA News coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev.

“A group of Banderaites settled in a house without the permission of the owners and were destroyed by a precise strike from a UAV of the 61st brigade,” Lebedev reports. According to him, the Kherson underground handed over the data on the crew of the heavy-duty grenade launcher to the Russian Armed Forces fighters.

He added that this episode of joint work is one of many moments of cooperation between the pro-Russian underground and the Russian army.

Earlier, Lebedev told how the Russian army launched a missile attack on a Ukrainian Armed Forces warehouse in the Kharkov region. According to him, the warehouse was located in the city of Dergachi, and after the impact, ambulance sirens were heard.

“The blow was very powerful, and in the first seconds a high flame was visible. It flew to a warehouse closer to the outskirts of the city,” Lebedev said.