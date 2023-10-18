The Lebanese group Hezbollah called for Wednesday to be a “day of anger” to condemn the bombing of a hospital in the Gaza Strip that left hundreds dead and of which he accuses Israel.

“Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of anger against the enemy,” Hezbollah, an ally of the Islamist movement Hamas, said in a statement.

Also, they claimed to be denouncing a “massacre” and a “brutal crime.”

Following the call from the Hezbollah group, hundreds of protesters took to the streets and clashed with Lebanese security forces in front of the United States embassy, ​​where they threw stones and set fire to a building, according to AFP correspondents.

The bombing killed about 500 people this Tuesday in a Gaza hospital, raising a wave of international outrage, on the eve of the arrival of US President Joe Biden in the region.

The Red Cross and the WHO have condemned the attack, while The Israel Defense Forces say that, based on “intelligence information, a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket caused the deadly explosion at the Gaza hospital.”

AFP

