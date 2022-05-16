The counting of votes continues today, Monday, in the parliamentary elections that took place yesterday in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, said in a press conference that the turnout of voters inside the country in the parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday was 41%.

He added that the electoral authorities will issue at a later time the final participation rate, which includes the votes of Lebanese abroad.

A Hezbollah-backed politician lost a seat he has held for 30 years to an opposition candidate in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

With the counting of votes, the final line-up of the 128-member parliament did not appear.

This is the first elections since the economic collapse that Lebanon witnessed after the huge explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut in 2020.