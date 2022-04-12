Some bakeries witnessed great overcrowding, while others were closed due to the lack of flour, and in the midst of the crisis, citizens are demanding a solution that preserves their dignity and livelihood.

On Tuesday afternoon, bread distributors organized a sit-in in front of the Ministry of Economy in Beirut, in protest against the failure of officials to solve the crisis, and the halt of their work.

A citizen (head of a family) told Sky News Arabia: “The only thing we needed was a scarcity of flour after the shortage of gasoline and diesel and the high prices of foodstuffs. Today, a bundle of bread is sold on the black market, due to the crisis and the long queues in front of the bakeries.”

As a woman in the Tayouneh area in Beirut said: “Yesterday (Monday) we witnessed a problem that led to the shooting due to the bread crisis in front of one of the bakeries to get a bundle of bread, and it is unfortunate that we are in the month of fasting.”

The owner of a bakery in Beirut indicated that “the reason lies in the flour credits subsidized by the Bank of Lebanon,” referring to the dollar’s contribution from the bank to import wheat from abroad, describing the crisis as a “new old story.”

The spokesman explained that there are new conditions from the Banque du Liban on the government, “that complicated matters more and more, so the bakeries and wheat stores began to close, and the distribution points were completely emptied.”

“Sky News Arabia” spoke to the head of the Syndicate of Bakeries Owners in Lebanon, Ali Ibrahim, who said that “the situation of the ovens is very bad, and the mills are operating with a production capacity of only 30%.”

Ibrahim added: “Today (Tuesday) a credit was opened in the Banque du Liban for one of the largest mills, and accordingly we are contemplating a little solution, and it is expected to open credit for two other mills,” but he stressed that “these are partial and not permanent solutions.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “Things will not be resolved once and for all except by opening a credit to support all the mills, otherwise the Lebanese citizen will remain humiliated in order to obtain his daily bread.”

The Federation of Bakeries and Ovens Syndicates in Lebanon had warned of a bread shortage crisis a few days ago, as a result of many mills stopping work, as a result of the failure of the Bank of Lebanon to pay the price of subsidized wheat imported from abroad.

The union said in a statement, Wednesday, that “for the second week in a row, bakeries and bakeries in all Lebanese regions are experiencing a shortage in flour delivery from mills for many reasons.”

He added that “this matter led to a number of bakeries stopping the production of bread, which increased the demand for this main commodity in other bakeries, which are working and still have a small amount of flour that is not enough for more than one day.”

He believed that “the Bank of Lebanon is delaying the payment of the price of imported wheat for unknown reasons. We hope that it will not be the settling of political scores at the expense of mills, bakeries and the entire Lebanese people.”

For two years, the Lebanese have been experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to a record collapse in the value of the local currency against the dollar, as well as a shortage of fuel and medicine, and a sharp decline in purchasing power.