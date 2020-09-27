This failure of the negotiations is notably linked, according to several specialists, to the intransigence of the Shiite formations, which absolutely want to obtain the Lebanese finance portfolio.

He recognized his “inability” to respond to “aspirations” of the Lebanese people for a “reformist government”. On Saturday September 26, the Lebanese Prime Minister, Moustapha Adib, announced that he was renouncing the constitution of a new government, in the face of deep disagreements between the country’s political parties. “I apologize for not being able to continue the task of forming the government”, he admitted during a press briefing at the presidential palace in Beirut.

As the efforts to form the government came to an end, it became clear to me that this consensus no longer existed.Moustapha Adib, Lebanese Prime Ministerduring a press point

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to hold a press conference on this subject late Sunday afternoon. At the beginning of September, following the deadly explosions in Beirut and the resignation of the government, the Lebanese political parties had assured that they would form, within two weeks, a new cabinet. “mission” to get the country out of the crisis. “If the promises are not kept by October, there will be consequences”, then warned the French leader.

On Saturday, after a meeting with the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, Moustapha Adib wished his successor good luck, in front of the “difficult task” who is waiting for him. Why have these consultations between political movements failed in Lebanon? Response elements.

At the heart of the disputes between the Lebanese parties is the finance portfolio, held since 2014 by Shiite ministers, recalls France 24. In a country where the president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim, the Shiite Muslim formations have demanded that this key ministry be returned to them, as has been the case for six years. A pledge of power for these parties, the Lebanese decrees being co-signed by the Head of State, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance, underlines France 24.

However, Moustapha Adib wanted to return to this confessional distribution of ministries, and form more a government of specialists. The demands of two Shiite movements (the influential Hezbollah – an ally of Iran – and the Amal movement, led by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Nabih Berri) led to a deadlock in the negotiations.

The demand for a Lebanese Minister of Finance “Shiite and appointed by Hezbollah”, then that “that all Shiite ministers be appointed by the Amal-Hezbollah duo”, at “torpedoed the spirit and the letter of the initiative of Emmanuel Macron, who wanted a mission government to reform”, comments to franceinfo Antoine Basbous, political scientist and director of the Observatory of Arab countries. “We refuse to have our ministers appointed in our place. And we refuse to oppose the fact that the component we represent does not have the Ministry of Finance”, had insisted Hezbollah in a press release on September 17.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri suggested an alternative, proposing the appointment of a Shiite, but independent, finance minister. In vain. “Even when Saad Hariri proposed that the finance portfolio go to a Shiite, they found other arguments to torpedo Adib and the formation of the government”, notes Antoine Basbous.

For the political scientist, we must also see, behind these Lebanese Shiite movements and their positions, the significant weight of Iran. “Hezbollah and Amal do what Iran tells them to do”, confirms to franceinfo Fabrice Balanche, lecturer at the University of Lyon 2.

For the Iranians, Lebanon is a card in the balance of power with Saudi Arabia and the United States. Its strategy is to strengthen its political positions in Lebanon.Fabrice Balanche, lecturer at Lyon 2to franceinfo

To this were added, in the midst of negotiations, US economic sanctions against two Shiite politicians, accused of corruption and support for Hezbollah. Ali Hassan Khalil, Minister of Finance from 2014 to 2020 and right-hand man of Nabih Berri, thus “been penalized for being the lobbyist for Hezbollah”, recalls Antoine Basbous. Could these sanctions have played on the intransigence of the Shiite formations in the consultations? “It blocked everything”, believes Fabrice Balanche. From now on, “the Iranians are waiting for the US election to unblock the situation in Lebanon”, continues the academic.

Sanctions or not, “I don’t think Hezbollah was going to give up their gaze on the finance ministry”, replies Antoine Basbous. “The future finance minister must cover up his Shiite predecessors and the fraud they practiced”, underlines the director of the Observatory of Arab countries. He said demanding a Shia finance minister was a way “ofto be sure that the future minister does not open the rotten files “. But also, adds the political scientist, to establish definitively the fact that this ministry fell to a Shiite.

Are the Shiite formations primarily responsible for this impasse? Faced with the accusations, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Nabih Berri, in turn pointed out the former Sunni prime ministers, RFI. They have, according to the radio, encouraged Mustapha Adib not to seek compromise with the Amal and Hezbollah movements.

“Former Prime Ministers have met several times to support the newcomer [Moustapha Adib], so that he does not feel alone “, comments Antoine Basbous. With these exchanges, could these former leaders send the wrong signal to the Shiite parties? There is, in any case, “no obstacle from them” in the consultations, underlines the political scientist. The latter recalls that, unlike Hezbollah, these leaders and their formations “have neither militia nor army to weigh”.

Fabrice Balanche believes, however, that these former leaders “want to come back to power”. “It is part of this struggle between Sunnis and Shiites. Saad Hariri and these other former prime ministers despise the Shiites, they want to marginalize them politically,” he explains. “There can be no political consensus in Lebanon for a technical government. Everyone has too much to lose.”