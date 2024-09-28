Up to 50 thousand fighters. In addition to the ‘reservists’. Up to 150 thousand rockets and missiles. These estimates of the arsenal and strength of the Lebanese Hezbollahrelaunched by the Washington Post. Hezbollah’s rockets are capable of hitting as far as Tel Aviv, but the group has so far seemed to prefer the path of ‘caution’, remarks Orna Mizrahi of the Institute for National Security Studies, convinced however that “we are only at the beginning of something again”.

From Scud missiles to Iranian drones: Hezbollah’s arsenal

Hezbollah can count on missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers (Scuds), CNN underlines: it has an arsenal of ammunition of various ranges made up of 120-200 thousand rockets and missiles (from Katyusha rockets to Scud missiles), in addition to drones, almost all supplied by Iran. Among these, the Shahed-129 have a range of action which in theory can reach 2 thousand km, but which in reality, depending on the command of a ground station, is much more limited (expert estimates vary from less than 200 km to 400). Similar to the American Predators, they can be used for reconnaissance and attack missions.

The leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel claims to have killed in a raid yesterday on Beirut, had spoken at the beginning of the year of a force of over 100 thousand militiamen and ‘reservists’, although military analysts believe that Hezbollah has between 30 thousand and 50 thousand fighters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently explained that Israel is changing the balance in the north (where there are around 60,000 displaced people, according to data reported in recent days by the Times of Israel) and in the security cabinet, as learned by CNN, he explained that the goal in Lebanon is to cut “Hezbollah out of the war with Hamas.”

“Israel’s most strategic and best armed enemy”

For almost a year, Israeli forces have been pounding the Gaza Strip, which came under the control of Hamas in 2007, in response to the group’s October 7 attack on Israel. More than 41 thousand deaths are reported in the Palestinian enclave. Hezbollah, the Post writes, is a “larger, more strategic and better armed enemy” and there are fears about the “resources and energy” available to Israel to face another large-scale offensive.

Hezbollah’s arsenal is more “sophisticated” and “destructive” than Hamas’s. However, Israeli military and intelligence superiority remains. According to CNN, the Party of God has lost at least 500 fighters since October, including leaders such as Fouad Shukr and Ibrahim Aqil, the latter killed in a raid that beheaded the leadership. And, according to what was reported by Israeli media, the raids in Lebanon in recent days have significantly affected Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal and halved the number of missiles with precision attack capabilities, while the number of rockets with a range of up to 40 kilometers.

In Lebanon, in addition to the cost in terms of human lives, a war still risks costing Hezbollah dearly, as well as the Lebanese, with the risk of losing political influence in the Land of the Cedars.