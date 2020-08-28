Jean-Yves Le Drian warned against a possible “disappearance of Lebanon”. Is it possible ? “Lebanon has always known how to defend itself, but from the point of view of its geographical location, it is badly placed. It has Turkey in the North, Syria in the East and Israel in the South. And I am not talking about the great powers. . Lebanon must be reconciled after 35 years of civil war to hope to survive “, advances Jean-René Van der Plaetsen. When we see the explosion that took place, the carelessness of the political class, the demonstrations, the community division… are we at the lowest? “There is the economic aspect in addition which is tragic. There is no more money, inflation is rampant. We must help Lebanon, it will not come out on its own”, alert the journalist.

In Lebanon, clashes left at least two dead and ten injured on Thursday, August 27, south of the capital Beirut. A brawl between supporters of Hezbollah, Shiites, and Sunni Muslims. The country is also like a song of ruins, while at the political level, the Lebanese are waiting for a new government.

In his book, Jean-René Van der Plaetsen places romanticism where we least expect it, in roadblocks, in fear, Hezbollah. A tribute to incredible characters. “I was informed of the existence of a man, I wanted to tell his life that goes beyond the norms. Some men are a sum of several men. He has suffered enormously, overcame suffering, learned to live with ( …) He made all the wars. He saw the woman he loved die, his friends and despite everything he still believes in life. I have always been amazed by this story “, tells us Jean-René Van der Plaetsen.