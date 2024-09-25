Lebanon | “We are already at war” – psychologist Nina Lyytinen tells what ordinary people think about Israel’s attacks

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Israel has been striking Lebanon violently for several days. On Monday, more than 550 were killed. Psychologist Nina Lyytinen was in a refugee camp in Tripoli at the time of Monday’s attacks. Those who fled from the southern parts of Lebanon said that the journeys took up to 11 hours due to traffic jams. Palestinians are afraid to seek refuge in UNRWA schools because schools were attacked in Gaza.

Israel has been hitting Lebanon hard for the past week.

Search devices and radio phones the explosions were followed by airstrikes, the heaviest day of which was Monday. More than 550 people, including more than 50 children, were killed in strikeswhich the Israeli military said targeted Hezbollah weapons depots.

Monday a psychologist at the time of the attacks Nina Lyytinen was in a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli. Lyytinen held a workshop there for social workers working with children and families and kindergarten staff.

At half-day, there was a break in the workshop, during which the information about the Israeli attacks reached the people.

“I was told that something is going to happen,” Lyytinen says about Monday’s events.

“All the participants started to be really excited. Everyone was on the phone.”

Israel hit the southern parts of Lebanon in particular. Thousands fled the area in panic.

When Lyytinen was traveling south from Tripoli towards Beirut in the afternoon, there was a lot of northbound traffic. Many strive to be as far away from the Israel-Lebanon border as possible.

However, Lyytinen heard from those who escaped from the Tyros area that it had taken up to 11 hours to travel from south to north, the roads there were so badly blocked.

People who fled from the south arrived at the Beirut refugee camp on Tuesday.

in Lebanon is currently assessed by UNRWA, the Palestinian refugee organization under the UN by about 250,000 Palestinian refugees. They have closely followed Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

According to Lyytinen, it has got people on their toes. Many fear that the events in Gaza will be repeated in Lebanon.

A good example is the UNRWA schools in Lebanon. Although many of them have been opened for refugees from the south, people do not want to seek refuge in them.

“Not everyone dares to go there because schools were attacked in Gaza,” says Lyytinen.

The locations of the Palestinian organization are feared, because they are thought to be the targets of Israel’s next attacks, Lyytinen explains.

Lyytien according to Israel also wants to maintain fear. There is a kind of psychological warfare going on that he has not seen before, despite visiting Lebanon a couple of times a year since 2008.

As an example, he cites the Israeli drones that fly in Beirut also near Lyytinen’s apartment.

People have become accustomed to their buzzing to such an extent that the silence has begun to feel ominous.

“You get the feeling that what will happen next, what are they planning now”, describes Lyytinen.

Another example is Israel’s scare flights. Last week, such was done in Beirut by the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah during the speech.

“First, the plane flew really low over Beirut. Then there were two shocking banging sounds,” describes Lyytinen.

Lyytinen says that the sound from the breaking of the sound barrier is terrible. People wait and fear when it will be heard again.

Lytic says that people do not perceive Israel’s military actions as targeting Hezbollah. Civilians are constantly killed in the attacks, and the attacks carried out in a small country, barely bigger than Uuttaamaa, affect everyone living in Lebanon.

According to him, people in Lebanon are tired of talking about the “threat of war”. From their perspective, the war is already underway.

“Yes, people feel that they have been at war for a long time,” says Lyytinen.