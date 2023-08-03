According to the Lebanese Information Agency, one person from the “Fatah movement” was killed, in addition to two wounded, in the clashes taking place on Wednesday evening in the camp.

It was reported that “Fatah” was subjected to a surprise attack on its positions, which forced it to respond violently, which subsequently led to the outbreak of battle on more than one axis, and resulted in new casualties.

Stray bullets and shells targeted the vicinity of Sidon Governmental Hospital, the American Circle, and the eastern highway in Sidon, as a result of the clashes inside the camp.

Footage circulated showed violent clashes and explosions inside the camp, in addition to stray bullets that hit several neighborhoods in Sidon and the vicinity of the camp.

Violent clashes broke out on Saturday evening in Ain al-Hilweh, the largest and most densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, between elements of the “Fatah movement” and others belonging to extremist groups.

It initially resulted in the killing of a member of the extremist groups, before a leader in the “Fatah movement” and four of his comrades were killed on Sunday in an elaborate ambush.

The camp often witnesses conflicts between Palestinian factions that turn into acts of violence, during which people are killed.

About 400,000 refugees live in 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, dating back to the 1948 war between Israel and the Arab states, and these camps are largely outside the control of the Lebanese security services.