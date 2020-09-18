Lebanon | United States: Lebanese Hezbollah stores ammonium nitrate across Europe that caused the Beirut explosion

The U.S. State Department’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator called on Europe to ban the Lebanese-backed Lebanese organization altogether at a Jewish organization event.

The United States a Foreign Ministry spokesman accuses Lebanese Hezbollah of stockpiling weapons and explosives across Europe. It is ammonium nitrate used in the manufacture of fertilizers, which just weeks ago caused a very devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The British newspaper reports The Guardian and a news agency AP.

The allegation was made by the U.S. State Department Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales. He wanted European states to act more vigorously against Hezbollah.

According to Sales, the organization has started storing ammonium nitrate all over Europe as early as 2012. According to him, Hezbollah has also had a significant influence in the operations of the port of Beirut.

August at the beginning, a fire broke out in one of the storage buildings at Beirut’s cargo port, which spread to another building containing nearly three tons of ammonium nitrate. The explosion was so intense that it was more than 200 kilometers from Cyprus.

At least 150 people died, and the material damage in a densely populated city was estimated at up to € 13 billion.

The 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate cargo had been in storage for at least six years and had been stored in violation of explosives regulations.

Read more: The explosion wiped out almost everything – HS’s special article shows traces of destruction

For this reason, it does not matter where, how and by whom ammonium nitrate is stored. U.S. State Department Nathan Sales said while speaking at the United States at a Jewish organization eventthat stocks of ammonium nitrate belonging to Hezbollah have been found and destroyed, at least in France, Greece and Italy.

According to Sales, Hezbollah is stockpiling a dangerous substance for terrorist attacks and is acting on Iranian orders.

In August German newspaper Die Welt and Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel reported that the Iranian administration would have sold Hezbollah approximately 670 tons of ammonium nitrate between 2013 and 2014.

According to Sales, the European Union’s approach to Hezbollah has not worked.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite Muslim organization that was born in the mid-1980s in the midst of the Lebanese Civil War, initiated, armed, trained, and funded by Iran.

Hezbollah’s original intent was to act as Iran’s surrogate against Israel after Israel intervened in Lebanon’s civil war by occupying the southern part of its northern neighbor. Today, the organization has both a political and a military wing.

Specially the military wing is so strong that it was able to become a second party in the war between Israel and Lebanon, for example, in 2006. The European Union just classified the military wing as a terrorist organization in 2013.

“The limited ban on the militant wing has not caused the group to hesitate to prepare for terrorist attacks across the continent. Hezbollah continues to see Europe as a major field of activity for its operational, logistical operations and access to finance. And it will continue until Europe takes consistent action, as Britain and Germany have done, ”Sales said.

Germany denied all of Hezbollah’s activities in April.