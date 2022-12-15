Thursday, December 15, 2022
Lebanon | UN troops were fired upon in Lebanon, an Irish peacekeeper died

December 15, 2022
A convoy of UN forces came under fire in Lebanon. One Irish soldier was killed and one was seriously wounded.

Irish a soldier died in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operation in Lebanon late on Wednesday when a convoy of UN forces came under fire, reports news agency Reuters based on a statement from the Irish Defense Forces.

A convoy of two armored vehicles was on its way to Beirut when it was fired upon with small arms.

One Irish soldier was killed and another was seriously wounded. The wounded man was treated in surgery. In addition, two soldiers received minor injuries, and they have also received treatment.

According to the Reuters news agency, the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon said on Thursday that they had started an investigation into what happened. The forces of the UN mission say they are coordinating the issue together with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“At the moment, the details are few and contradictory,” the UN forces release states.

See also  NATO reinforces its defense capacity against the accumulation of Russian troops

Irish Minister for Defence Simon Coveneywho is currently in New York at the UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet the UN Secretary General by António Guterres later Thursday to discuss the case.

