Lebanon | UM is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon – This is how the evacuation would take place if necessary

Lebanon|There is no need to evacuate Finnish citizens from Lebanon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates. Work continues at the embassy in Beirut.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Many countries urged their citizens to leave Lebanon. Sweden plans to temporarily close its embassy in Beirut and move staff to Cyprus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland is currently not planning to close the embassy in Beirut, but is monitoring the situation closely. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an evacuation situation, alternatives would be considered together among the Nordic countries.

Evacuation– or repatriation flights would only be the last resort to get out of Lebanon, if the situation turns out to be explosive and there is no other way to leave the country, says the head of the Consular Affairs Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Outi Saarikoski.

However, according to the Foreign Ministry’s assessment, there is currently no need for evacuation.

Although regional conflicts in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East have recently occurred Hamas– and Hezbollah-after killing the leaders tightened upFinland is not closing its embassy in Beirut.

By Sunday, Britain, France, Canada and Jordan had urged their citizens to leave the country. Most recently, the United States urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on Saturday, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Also Sweden told on Friday to temporarily close the Beirut embassy and relocate its staff to Cyprus.

As for Finland, the situation is closely monitored. At the same time, work at the embassy continues as normal.

But how would a consular-assisted evacuation from Lebanon take place if necessary?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs The travel advisory has been at the second highest security level for some time: all travel to Lebanon should be avoided. The travel information is at the same level also for Israel and the Palestinian territories, says Saarikoski.

According to Saarikoski, if a person has decided to go to Lebanon despite the warning to avoid it, he is probably aware of the prevailing situation and has taken a conscious risk.

Almost 60 travel notifications have been made to Lebanon at the moment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates that most of those in Lebanon have been in the country longer.

“The traveler always makes his own travel decision, and the Travel Information is just a recommendation,” says Saarikoski.

He reminds that there is always a danger of rapid escalation, such as Hezbollah’s latest attacks on the Israeli side on the night before Sunday showed.

Saarikoski admits that there have been disruptions to air traffic in Lebanon and the situation can get difficult quickly. However, there are still airlines that fly to the area, and commercial routes can also be used to e.g. Cyprus and other nearby areas or Europe.

At the highest at the possible level of security, Finns would be advised to leave the country immediately. The highest level is valid, for example, in Ukraine, where there is a war going on.

According to Saarikoski, the evacuation route from the direction of Lebanon would probably go through neighboring Cyprus to the EU area.

“There are multinational plans for evacuations, which are practiced from time to time, depending a little on the country and the situation. The situation in the Middle East has been going on for so many years that there has been time to think about it more. The last time something similar was done in 2006 during the Lebanon war.”

Saarikoski does not directly answer the question about how quickly Finns could be evacuated from Lebanon if necessary.

He points out that evacuation flights can only be used if the airspace of the crisis area is open and it is possible to fly to the ground. Naturally, this is a big risk for airlines as well, so it can be difficult to find civilian planes for evacuation flights in conflict areas.

For example, after the Taliban regains power in Afghanistan in 2021 from the country were evacuated quickly also Finnish citizens. Many countries, however stopped their evacuation flight quickly and some of those who wanted to leave were left behind.

“It is true that the ability of countries to help their citizens in escalating crisis situations or, at worst, in the middle of a war, is extremely difficult even for larger countries, not to mention us in the Nordic countries.”

If the country’s airspace will be closed, citizens will first be directed to safety. The first priority would be to listen to the instructions of the local authorities and seek safety if, for example, there is an air attack, advises Saarikoski.

Efforts would be made to repatriate those who want to leave the country in such a situation by land and sea and, for example, by directing people to ports in a coordinated manner.

According to Saarikoski, evacuations are usually carefully coordinated and multinational operations, and Finland would not be alone in the situation, he points out. In an evacuation situation, alternatives would at least be considered together among the Nordic countries.

United States on Saturday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and instructed those remaining in Lebanon to prepare a contingency plan and to be prepared to protect themselves for a long time. Could Finland instruct its citizens in this way?

“The United States often has a different security profile than many countries in the world. Our most important comparison countries are other EU countries and the Nordic countries,” says Saarikoski.

Finland’s starting point is that the embassies are in the country to provide a situational picture and, if necessary, consular assistance to Finns on the spot. Saarikoski refers to Sweden’s decision on Thursday to close the embassy in Beirut for the time being.

“I don’t see us evacuating our embassy in a situation where we haven’t told our citizens to leave the country. Rather the other way around.”

He emphasizes that for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the safety of embassy staff is as important as that of other citizens, and it is also closely monitored around the world.

According to Saarikoski’s understanding, besides Sweden, no other reference country currently has similar plans to relocate the embassy.