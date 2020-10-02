Of all the survivors of the apartments facing the port, she is one of the rare owners to have already returned to her home. Before winter, Linda wants to return to live in this luxury apartment in 300m². Its breathtaking view of the port had to cost him his life. “You can still see traces of my blood on the ground. I’m not well, I don’t sleep anymore except with pills. I have to see a psychologist to get over this.“



In the disaster areas of Beirut (Lebanon), others have decided to leave. Traumatized, this family decided to flee: “We have to leave because I can’t take it any longer to live here. I can’t seem to stay there. In 2020 we expected something else, we have the right to live and not to survive every time in Lebanon“, testifies this resident about to leave her apartment. Many Lebanese face a dilemma: between the desire to rebuild and the temptation of exile.

