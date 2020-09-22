Highlights: Strong explosion in southern Lebanon again, many people injured

This area is the stronghold of Hezbollah, deployment of security forces increased

Claim in social media, this explosion took place in Hezbollah’s arms warehouse

Beirut

A month after the powerful explosion in Beirut, there is a strong explosion in Lebanon again. The blast took place in the In Qina region of southern Lebanon. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The security forces have surrounded the entire area as soon as the information is received. It is being told that many people have also been injured in this blast.

This area is the stronghold of Hezbollah

Inn Qina is located about 50 kilometers south of the Lebanese capital Beirut. This area is considered the stronghold of Hezbollah. Hezbollah is a Shia militia group in West Asia. It is also supported internally by many countries including Iran. Since the explosion, a large number of its soldiers have also reached this area.