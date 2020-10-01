The talks deal, announced Thursday, “is the result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic efforts” by Washington.

The United States immediately welcomed an agreement “historical” between two countries which remain technically at war. Lebanon and Israel announced Thursday, October 1, talks under the mediation of the UN on their disputed sea and land borders.

“With regard to the issue of maritime borders, meetings will be held continuously at the UN headquarters in Naqoura, under the banner of the United Nations” said the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament. “The meetings will be held under the auspices of the office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon”, he added. And to specify: “The two sides, Israel and Lebanon, have called on the United States to play the role of mediator and facilitator for the delimitation of maritime borders, and they are ready for it.”.

Agreement talks “is the result of almost three years of intense diplomatic efforts” from Washington, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. For its part, Israel claimed that the negotiations would be “direct” and would take place after the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which ends on Oct. 10, according to a statement from the office of the Israeli energy minister.

The resolution of the border dispute is vital for Lebanon, lagging behind in the exploration of its offshore resources and mired for a year in its worst economic crisis in decades.