A secular state is the claim of the Lebanese who demonstrate. It’s hard to believe according to Valérie Astruc, special correspondent in Beryrouth (Lebanon) because for eighty years the main religious currents, Christians, Muslims, Sunnis and Shiites, have shared power. “It is hard to see the powerful Hezbollah, Iran’s powerful armed wing, scuttling itself even if it too calls for a change in the religious system“, assures Valérie Astruc.

These statements are progress. “The country sorely needs the billions of euros that the international community is pledging in return for in-depth reforms of the corrupt Lebanese political system“, explains the journalist from France 2. The Lebanese are now waiting for action.

