Ten months after the brutal outbreak in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, the causes of the incident that killed more than 200 people have not yet been clarified. The investigations handle three hypotheses, while the country continues mired in a serious economic, political and social crisis.

Only wheat grows among the ruins of the devastated port of Beirut. Ten months after the daunting explosions that destroyed the main port of Lebanon, leaving more than 200 people dead, more than 6,000 injured and the image of a capital in ruins, the reconstruction and reparation of the victims will take years due to the economic crisis. social and political that crosses the nation.

This Friday, the judge in charge of the investigations into what happened on August 4, 2020 reported that the authorities are handling three hypotheses about the origin of the outbreak. Among the premises: an air attack or a possible attack, although it seems that the most feasible hypothesis is a fire due to human failure.

The investigation team will still need two more months to clarify a definitive answer, a judicial source told EFE news agency. The main point of the investigation points to a “human error” during some welding work in one of the ships of the port, but they do not rule out the other two premises.

France is also collaborating with an independent investigation, which discards one of the premises of the Lebanese investigations, without clarifying which, according to the Lebanese magistrate, Tarek al Birar, who noted that the analysis “advances to 80%”. The French participation is due, in part, to the fact that 21 French citizens died in the explosion.

But beyond the institutional investigations, it is the entire nation that is seeking answers to the questions arising from the explosion of almost 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate “illegally stored” in the port of Beirut. Some responses that serve as a starting point for the exit from the various crises that hit Lebanon.

Stagnation in the formation of a new government

Among Lebanese society, despair is growing faster than agreements between the authorities and political parties. Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, elected in October by President Michel Aoun, has been debating the formation of a new government for ten months and the appointment of new ministers with the power to enact reforms to help unlock vital foreign aid.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offered assistance to Lebanon, it is conditional on an agreement by the political class, which has so far repeatedly failed in the negotiations.

In the absence of a pact with their political rivals for the formation of a new cabinet, after the resignation of the government led by interim Prime Minister Hassan Diab, they remain in power as interim, creating more chaos in the Lebanese political labyrinth.

Months before the start of the pandemic and the explosions in Beirut, the financial crisis was taking its toll on Lebanese society, which took to the streets en masse and brought Hariri out of power, who returned to government in just under a year. Covid-19 and the explosions further exacerbated the precarious economic situation in the country, plunged into ruin.

The latest World Bank report on Lebanon, entitled ‘The Fall of Lebanon’, recounts that such brutal economic collapses were generally the result of conflict or war. The document also projects that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will contract 9.5% in 2021.

The @WorldBank says Lebanon’s man-made collapse is “likely to rank in the top ten, possibly top three” financial crises on earth since the mid-19th century, with “no clear turning point on the horizon, given the disastrous deliberate policy inaction.” https://t.co/HXCIKIhAP3 – Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) June 1, 2021



No way out in the worst economic crisis in decades

In addition, more than half of Lebanon’s population lives below the poverty line, 25% in extreme poverty, the Lebanese pound has lost 90% of its value against the dollar, young people do not have job opportunities and their only option is to emigrate. That was the climate that brought thousands of people to the streets before the pandemic.

“Lebanon faces a dangerous depletion of resources, including human capital, and highly skilled labor is increasingly likely to seize potential opportunities abroad, constituting a permanent social and economic loss for the country,” he said. Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq Regional Director

With EFE and AP