Thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut this March 22 to protest against the government for the devaluation of the currency, the mismanagement of the economy and low wages. This time, the protests were called by retired soldiers and civilians affected by the banks’ decision to limit money withdrawals, this due to the extreme devaluation of the Lebanese pound in recent months.

The police forces confronted the demonstrators who were marching near the government buildings, in addition, they tried to disperse the masses with the use of tear gas.

Irritated protesters responded to the attacks by law enforcement by throwing rocks and other blunt objects at them, however the use of gas managed to disperse the crowd. Local reports indicate that some people have respiratory complications as a result of inhaling the chemical.

The protests come after the pound hit its lowest value ever on March 21. The exchange of the national currency reached 143,000 pounds per dollar, a devaluation that directly hits the citizens.

One protester chants slogans as another holds a tear gas canister fired during clashes at a protest by retired veterans of the Lebanese army and security forces, demanding inflation adjustments to their pensions, outside the palace headquarters of the government in the downtown Beirut on March 22, 2023. © AFP / Anwar Amro

Since 2019, the Lebanese pound has depreciated more than 98% against the dollar. Numbers that, in addition to alarming, have caused a domino effect in the economic dynamics of the country.

“People believe that the political and economic elites do not want to solve the crisis because this would mean having to implement structural reforms and fight corruption. If the elites do so, they lose control of the state and its resources that they have exploited for years,” he declared. Zeina Khodr, ‘Al-Jazeera’ journalist for Lebanon.

Political instability in the country has been dragging on since the civil war that Lebanon experienced in 1975, however, the explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020 ended the patience of the Lebanese people.

an avoidable catastrophe

In 2020, the Lebanese capital was rocked by a huge explosion in the city’s port that left more than 200 fatalities and approximately 6,000 injured.

Controversy and secrecy engulfed investigations into the causes of the pop. The disaster led to the dissolution of the Lebanese government and the prime minister at the time, Hassan Diab, blamed corruption in the state for the fatal explosion.

Diab lasted just over a year at the head of the Lebanese Executive and his successor, Najib Mikati, has faced a country in a deep economic, political and social crisis.

In this file photo taken on August 4, 2020, an injured man lies on the ground near the site of a massive explosion that rocked the port of Beirut. © AFP / ARCHIVE

The division of powers in Lebanon is no longer so clear cut. At the beginning of 2023, the controversial dismissal of the judge in charge of investigating responsibility for the 2020 explosion, Tarek Bitar, led the public to come out to demonstrate demanding his restitution.

This is explained by the fact that Judge Bitar was investigating senior government officials, including the Attorney General, Ghassan Oueidate, who was responsible for removing Bitar.

The judge was reinstated weeks later, however, the anger of the citizens was increasing every day.







01:40 © France 24

The corruption scandals in the Beirut government and the economic crisis that led the country’s Central Bank to intervene and limit the withdrawal of cash from the main Lebanese banks have caused the country to be without a president since October 2022, which has deepened the political crisis and the despair of citizens to find stability.

With Reuters and AP