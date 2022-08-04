Thousands of protesters took part in rallies in the Lebanese capital today, Thursday, to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in the port of Beirut, chanting slogans denouncing the government’s failure to reveal the truth behind the explosion.
In an incident reminiscent of the events of the disaster, several granaries that had been badly damaged by the explosion collapsed this afternoon, just a few hundred meters from where the crowds gathered on the city’s coast.
Concrete silos cracked and collapsed, sending a cloud of smoke and dust into the sky. The demonstrators watched the scene in amazement, their hands over their mouths, not believing what they saw.
On August 4, 2020, the port of Beirut witnessed a huge explosion that killed more than two hundred people and injured more than 6,500 others, causing extensive damage to the facility and a number of neighborhoods in the capital.
“When the explosion happened, we thought the truth would come out in five days, two years passed and we didn’t know anything,” medical student Aya Qassem, 21, told AFP. “Unfortunately we are still here because there is no justice for the victims,” she added.
The families of the victims who demanded an international investigation due to the obstruction of the local investigation in a country where a culture of impunity prevails, organized three marches in which thousands participated, the first of which started in front of the Palace of Justice.
A second march was launched from the fire brigade headquarters, embodying the last trip of the nine members of the regiment, who rushed to the port minutes before the explosion, killing all of them. The participants carried white wooden coffins, stained with red, bearing the names of the members of the fire brigade.
A third march also started from downtown Beirut, which has always been the heart of the popular demonstrations against the political class, accused of negligence and failure to manage the successive crises.
The three marches met off the port of Beirut.
