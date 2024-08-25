Lebanon | “There are no movements outside the base,” says the ambassador about the Finnish peacekeepers

Lebanon|According to Anne Mesanen, the peacekeepers’ own protective structures have been improved in recent months. At the moment, however, there is no problem, he says.

Finns the peacekeepers in Lebanon are fine, but they will not leave their base today, says Finland’s ambassador to Beirut Anne Meskanen.

Hezbollah, an extremist organization operating in Lebanon, carried out large-scale attacks on Sunday morning blows to Israel. Before this, Israel said it would attack Lebanon to prevent attacks. Haaretz magazine According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, three people were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Meskanen is currently in Finland. He will participate in the ambassadorial meeting starting on Monday. However, he follows the events closely and was in contact with the commander of the Finnish crisis management force in Lebanon in the morning, lieutenant colonel Jukka Honkasen.

“They have nothing to worry about, but no movements outside the base will be made today,” Meskanen said on Sunday.

About 200 Finnish peacekeepers participate in the UN’s armed peacekeeping operation Unifil in Lebanon. At the beginning of August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland urged other Finns to leave the country.

The Finnish peacekeepers are not exactly near the border area between Israel and Lebanon, i.e. the blue line, but in the central and northern parts of the operation area in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel began almost constant fire in the border area of ​​the countries in early October after Hamas attacked Israel and Israel began its large-scale attacks on Gaza.

According to Meskanen, attention has been paid to the safety of peacekeepers since October.

“We, the countries handing over the troops, are concerned about their safety.”

According to Meskanen, the peacekeepers’ own protective structures have been improved in recent months, for example.

“It has also been improved that if they have to be sheltered there for ten days, there is food, drink and first aid supplies and so on.”

How meaningful is it for Finnish peacekeepers to be in Lebanon now? What would have to happen to pull them off?

“The situation is not like that yet. Unifil’s troops will not leave easily, that’s for sure. They have been there since 1978. After all, there have been tight situations here before. As long as the peacekeeping operation has the support of the Lebanese state, they will not leave easily.”

At the end of July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) said in Yle’s A-studio that Finland is ready to evacuate peacekeepers if the situation requires it. However, he did not comment on the situation in which this would be done.

Meskanen commented on Sunday morning at ten o’clock that the situation in Lebanon now seems quite stable.

“The situation has calmed down a bit after these attacks. The first batch is over,” says Meskanen.

He says the strike was expected after Israel killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander By Fuad Shukri in Lebanon at the end of July. According to Meskanen, Hezbollah can continue its revenge attacks, but does not want a full-scale war.

“No one still wants full-scale war.”

Meskanen emphasizes that the situation in Lebanon must be understood as part of the whole. Fighting in southern Lebanon is essentially related to the war in Gaza. For him, solving the whole doesn’t look good right now.

“A and o is getting a ceasefire in Gaza. If positive developments take place there, that development is expected to be reflected in South Lebanon.”