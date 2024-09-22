Lebanon | The US urges its citizens to leave Lebanon

Lebanon|In its updated travel bulletin, the ministry says that commercial flights are currently still available, but limited.

of the United States State Department urge US citizens in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial options for exit are still available.

The ministry justifies its call with the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and the unpredictability of recent explosions.

In an update at the end of July, the United States already advised Americans to avoid traveling to Lebanon. The travel advisory was updated at the time after Israel killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in an attack on Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland urged Finns to leave Lebanon in an updated statement at the beginning of August in the travel bulletin.

Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have been carrying out attacks against each other since Hamas, another Iranian-backed extremist organization, attacked Israel less than a year ago. After the attack at the beginning of October, Israel began to raze the Palestinian-inhabited Gaza to ruins with airstrikes and also invaded the area by land.

The situation escalated last week when a total of at least 39 people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday in explosions targeting communications equipment used by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanon blames Israel for the explosions, which have sowed fear among the population, and Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate. Israel has neither admitted nor denied being behind the explosions, but it has been widely blamed for the attacks. Israel has also said this week that it will increase its military activities in the direction of Lebanon.

In the aftermath of the explosions, Israel has attacked Lebanon at a rapid pace.

of Lebanon in the capital, Beirut, the clearing of ruins continued on Saturday after the Israeli airstrike on Friday. By Saturday afternoon, at least 37 people had been confirmed dead, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Lebanese Minister of Health Firass Abiad said on Saturday that among the dead were at least three children and seven women.

According to the AFP news agency, the Israeli attack was aimed at a meeting of the elite forces of the extremist organization Hezbollah in Beirut. Hezbollah has announced that twelve members of the organization were killed in the Israeli attack on Friday. Hezbollah already confirmed on Saturday that another important leader of the organization was killed in an airstrike. According to Hezbollah, the chief Ibrahim Aqilin in addition, the leader of the organization’s elite forces Ahmed Mahmud Wahbi got killed.

Al Jazeera according to the report, the attack hit the area during rush hour. According to the Qatari media, rescue personnel have been searching for at least a dozen more people in the ruins.