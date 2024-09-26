Lebanon, global concern. Netanyahu prepares ground attack: mass flight of desperate civilians

The front of the war in Middle East has moved north of Israelnow the goal of Netanyahu it is clearly the Lebanon. But there is no more talk of launching missiles, the Israeli army is preparing the land invasion and global concern is very high. The UN Secretary Guterres he said it clearly: “This will be total war in the Middle East“. The UN is trying to start a negotiation for a 21-day ceasefire, but the situation has already definitely worsened. In fact, yesterday alone, there were 72 dead and 400 injured and it’s not just the militiamen who are being hit Hezbollah but also civilians. Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing Lebanon. Macron: ‘There cannot be, there must not be a war in Lebanon’Israeli military chief told troops on Wednesday that his heavy air strikes on Lebanon were paving the way for a possible ground operation by Israeli forces against militants in Hezbollahwhile a flurry of diplomacy tried to prevent an all-out war.

Even experts, like Ely Karmona researcher at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, argues that the risk of escalation persists “since Hezbollah caused the death of twelve Druze children in the Golan Heights.” But Karmon himself does not believe that it is time for total war yet: “And I don’t think so – he tells La Stampa – that Iran would continue to support Hezbollah in further retaliation against Israel. There is an awareness that the red line must not be crossed. It is rather like a sort of game, in which each side tries to gain a point”. “Hezbollah – continues Karmon to La Stampa – has attacked Israel in collusion with Hamas and continues to support the Palestinian extremist organization despite pressure from various international actors” like the US. And he adds: “At the moment, Hamas is not completely defeated. The real problem, however, is that Israel is not actually engaging in a post-war plan to be implemented in the Gaza Strip, when the objectives are achieved.”