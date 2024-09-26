Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

The Minister of Energy and Water in the Lebanese caretaker government, Walid Fayyad, said yesterday that the fuel stocks needed to generate electricity in the country are sufficient for 12 days.

Fayyad explained, in press statements, that the stocks of gas oil allocated for power generation amount to 30 thousand tons, while the daily consumption of plants reaches 2,500 tons, indicating expectations that “the stock of gas oil present in Lebanon will increase in the coming days with the arrival of an additional 60 thousand tons.” According to an agreement concluded with Iraq, in addition to an additional 24 thousand tons from the Algerian grant.

Since June 2021, Lebanon has imported one million tons of fuel from Iraq annually, to generate electricity from power plants, which provides daily nutrition for about 4 hours, according to an agreement between the two parties, which was later raised to 1.5 million tons.

While the Algerian government announced on August 18 that it would supply Lebanon with quantities of fuel in the form of a grant, after the worsening energy crisis in the country.

Fayyad added: “With the arrival of the promised quantities, the fuel reserves needed to generate electricity will suffice the country’s need for 45 days, within the current production capacity.”

In a separate statement yesterday, the Lebanese minister reassured his country’s residents of the availability of the necessary reserves of petroleum derivatives in the medium term, stressing that “there is no gasoline or diesel crisis,” without providing numbers.

He asked fuel derivatives distribution companies to give priority to distribution to the southern regions to compensate for the shortage.​​​​​​​